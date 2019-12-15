Rice Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Madhoganj(UP)101.003.064128.50228022507.04
Atarra(UP)30.00NC558.0022002300NC
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.292365.00240023706.19
Shikohabad(UP)15.00200299.5024002600-12.73
Sirsaganj(UP)15.007.14657.0026302650-4.36
Asansol(WB)8.00-602221.0629003000-3.33
Kasganj(UP)7.5025351.00258025602.79
Badda(UP)6.00-12.002550--
Etah(UP)5.00-33.33338.50257025701.98
Puwaha(UP)5.00-16.67438.202650265010.42
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50NC224.5025252550-2.13
Wazirganj(UP)1.40NC20.2025702550-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC134.004200420086.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC135.004200420086.67
Published on December 15, 2019
rice (commodity)