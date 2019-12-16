Rice Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:31:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)6187.00292.08134792.00455045505.81
Gadarpur(Utr)2238.00-56.99158339.0033252505-
Pilibhit(UP)700.00-61.1191812.502540252011.89
Roorkee(Utr)250.00253169.0024003820-
Hardoi(UP)210.00-38.2410360.00245024109.87
Barhaj(UP)190.00-2.5611443.00239023804.37
Madhoganj(UP)165.0063.374458.50230022807.98
Gondal(UP)154.0027.278450.5024352435-2.60
Lucknow(UP)118.002.614522.502560250010.11
Bazpur(Utr)102.8013.594487.1022002200-6.38
Agra(UP)98.0025.645117.00256025600.79
Muzzafarnagar(UP)85.00NC5350.0026802655-1.11
Kalipur(WB)84.002.443406.0024002400-
Aligarh(UP)80.00NC4995.00255025502.00
Mainpuri(UP)79.00-48.034640.0025802540-6.18
Sahiyapur(UP)70.0016.672141.502470247011.76
Mathura(UP)62.0012.732159.5025602570-5.19
Sehjanwa(UP)60.00361.54498.002440244012.96
Gazipur(UP)55.00-23.616126.503200316010.34
Pandua(WB)50.00-9.092738.0031003100NC
Bareilly(UP)45.0028.572249.502550251012.09
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1640.003450356013.11
Chintamani(Kar)44.00-31.251471.002300230021.05
Vasai(Mah)43.0016.221791.0033603415-2.89
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC3780.0024002400NC
Karimganj(ASM)40.00-33.33660.00245024502.08
Atarra(UP)40.0033.33638.0022002200NC
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-11.112099.002750276016.53
Chitwadagaon(UP)35.0040499.002320235010.48
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC1248.00290030007.41
Devariya(UP)32.5062.51383.002545254516.74
Bankura Sadar(WB)30.00-21.051471.0026002500NC
Jayas(UP)29.00107.141395.20198019802.86
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)29.007.41731.502750280019.57
Kicchha(Utr)28.40-8.09691.00225025002.27
Firozabad(UP)27.003.85303.2025502580-
Manvi(Kar)25.00-50562.0018301850-
Jaunpur(UP)25.00-21.881153.20235023501.29
Muradabad(UP)25.00-28.571088.402600258013.04
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)24.00202307.0028002800NC
Ulhasnagar(Mah)22.00-18.52786.004000475014.29
Shamli(UP)22.0069.23277.0026652645-4.82
Farukhabad(UP)21.00-10.641117.50275028003.38
Dadri(UP)20.00-33.331663.00288028508.68
Falakata(WB)20.00NC1160.0026002600-1.89
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC820.0026002600-1.89
Badayoun(UP)18.009.09997.502615261514.95
Jafarganj(UP)18.0028.571206.00252024602.86
Asansol(WB)18.001252257.0629002900-3.33
Durgapur(WB)17.60NC1631.3027002800-5.26
Saidpurhat (UP)17.0013.33392.003200314010.34
Shikohabad(UP)15.00NC329.5024502400-10.91
Champadanga(WB)15.007.14773.00315031505.00
Sirsaganj(UP)14.00-6.67685.0026402630-4.00
Karvi(UP)13.5012.5623.50233023256.39
Raibareilly(UP)12.5013.64609.002360236016.26
Panchpedwa(UP)12.0071.43491.5019252010-14.44
Kannauj(UP)12.004.35560.502700273010.20
Ajuha(UP)11.0037.5155.002500257515.21
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC981.0021502150NC
Safdarganj(UP)10.00-37.5823.00247524508.55
Mohamadabad(UP)9.00-64391.0026202760-
Khurja(UP)8.202.5533.70263026101.15
Achalda(UP)7.0040125.302500260031.58
Etah(UP)6.5030351.50256025701.59
Nadia(WB)6.00-25544.00385038501.32
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-35440.7023202320-0.43
Risia(UP)5.00-10.002450--
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC425.002250225040.63
Mahoba(UP)4.80-70.73350.7023402315-
Buland Shahr(UP)4.50NC213.80266026501.53
Tundla(UP)4.50-10298.70257025601.58
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29232.5025502525-1.16
Ranaghat(WB)3.007.14118.40370037004.23
Anandnagar(UP)2.40NC269.802530251012.44
Gadaura(UP)2.00NC621.10230023009.52
Kalimpong(WB)1.80-4051.9030003000-34.78
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC123.00320030003.23
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC136.004200420086.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC137.004200420086.67
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00NC5.00330033006.45
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00-2.003100-12.73
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-28.5722.2025502570-
Maudaha(UP)0.80-33.33121.00232023507.91
Ujhani(UP)0.80-63.6442.802565258013.00
Published on December 16, 2019
