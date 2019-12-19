Rice Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:03:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)3114.003.01175813.0023502795-
Bangalore(Kar)2407.0010.31150220.00455045505.81
Pilibhit(UP)350.00-12.594512.502550256012.33
Bangarpet(Kar)307.0043.462238.00185020501.65
Roorkee(Utr)276.0010.43721.0024002400-
Siliguri(WB)265.001.1510328.0054005400-
Bazpur(Utr)264.00120.555465.5023502200NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)250.0042.868130.00228022907.04
Hardoi(UP)250.0019.0511740.002460242010.31
Bindki(UP)200.0081.829018.00238023805.31
Gondal(UP)184.0019.488818.5024352435-2.60
Bharthna(UP)150.00-256421.00256025804.49
Raibareilly(UP)143.00-1.381335.002350235015.76
Lucknow(UP)109.00-11.025233.502565257510.32
Madhoganj(UP)105.00-12.54908.50228022807.04
Ballia(UP)100.001003265.0023402325-2.90
Agra(UP)97.002.115703.00255025600.39
Choubepur(UP)97.00-1.522093.80236023500.43
Gorakhpur(UP)96.0016.79356.402540247013.39
Katwa(WB)87.80-0.791616.3724002400-
Allahabad(UP)80.00NC2376.50255025008.51
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.00-11.115874.0027002700-0.37
Kalipur(WB)80.00-2.443730.0024002400-
Mainpuri(UP)78.00-2.55124.0025352530-7.82
Naugarh(UP)77.50-12.435693.502550254514.09
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)76.50-7.831889.0024002400NC
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC3570.0029002900-7.94
Mathura(UP)65.004.842541.5025802560-4.44
Chintamani(Kar)61.0032.611685.002300230021.05
Saharanpur(UP)59.007.272536.5026802680-1.29
Pandua(WB)55.005.773042.0031003100NC
Sindhanur(Kar)50.00-50394.001700170019.30
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00252660.00286028504.95
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1730.003550345016.39
Kicchha(Utr)43.00-21.82887.00232522505.68
Bahraich(UP)42.7035.562615.50245024452.08
Basti(UP)40.0073.911538.502460247511.31
Khalilabad(UP)40.00-201245.00245024509.87
Kasganj(UP)37.00428.57453.00259025803.19
Bareilly(UP)36.005.882439.502575256013.19
Muradabad(UP)35.0016.671218.402570258011.74
Dahod(Guj)32.40620905.9040004000-4.76
Partaval(UP)31.5026623.50240024005.73
Atarra(UP)30.00-14.29768.00222522251.14
Bankura Sadar(WB)30.00-6.251663.0026002600NC
Puranpur(UP)29.50-4.844850.002505251010.11
Firozabad(UP)28.0019.15406.2026502570-
Lakhimpur(UP)28.00-6.672531.00241024006.64
Bhivandi(Mah)27.008001371.0023002400-0.86
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)25.501.19966.004000400033.33
Pratapgarh(UP)25.008.7371.00241023857.59
Dadri(UP)25.00NC1763.00286028807.92
Chorichora(UP)25.0013.64548.002545256013.62
Jangipura(UP)25.008.71298.00230023001.32
Lalitpur(UP)23.50-30.881955.0023752350-14.72
Mangalore(Kar)23.00-14.81238.00370036652.78
Sitapur(UP)22.504.651226.00245524609.60
Jayas(UP)22.1057.861467.40198019802.86
Pukhrayan(UP)22.00-37.14838.00220021801.85
Badayoun(UP)21.00-4.551133.502600261014.29
Cachar(ASM)20.00NC3860.0024002400NC
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-28.571329.20233023400.43
Mohamadabad(UP)20.00NC471.0026802680-
Falakata(WB)20.00NC1280.0026002600-1.89
Jafarganj(UP)19.005.561244.00246025200.41
Asansol(WB)18.902.162368.4829002900-3.33
Durgapur(WB)18.601.091741.3027002700-5.26
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)18.00-102427.0028002800NC
Saidpurhat (UP)17.00NC426.00314032008.28
Banda(UP)16.0033.33364.50225022753.69
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-5.881216.50275027503.38
Akbarpur(UP)15.20-27.621096.60236023606.31
Safdarganj(UP)15.0050903.00248024808.77
Ghatal(WB)15.0020591.50265026506.00
Champadanga(WB)15.0025827.00315031505.00
Sirsaganj(UP)14.50-3.33773.0026202610-4.73
Kannauj(UP)12.00-4609.502700270010.20
Lalganj(UP)11.0041.03524.602000200018.34
Chikkamagalore(Kar)10.00-20.002340-17.00
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1041.0021502150NC
Vishalpur(UP)10.0053.85819.802610259513.48
Jhijhank(UP)10.002590.0022502260-
Purulia(WB)10.00-37.5322.0026202620NC
Shamli(UP)9.50-52.5386.0027002675-3.57
Auraiya(UP)9.00350485.602560255021.90
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)8.50-54.05158.8030003000NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.40-5.62754.6021502150NC
Karjat(Mah)8.00-16.004500-28.57
Etah(UP)8.0033.33379.50256025701.59
Mirzapur(UP)7.50-6.25449.50243024355.65
Hailakandi(ASM)7.0016.67182.00245024502.08
Etawah(UP)7.00-92.633716.00250025704.17
Raath(UP)7.00-36.3650.0020002000NC
Bijnaur(UP)6.50-23.53163.102585257512.39
Jhansi(UP)6.0050191.1023452350-1.88
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.00-20614.6026002600-1.89
Baberu(UP)5.8028.8999.10230022906.48
Risia(UP)5.50NC32.0024502450-
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-50359.5024002450-12.73
Tundla(UP)5.00-9.09330.70256025601.19
Gadaura(UP)4.5028.57645.102400240014.29
Kosikalan(UP)4.20-2.33300.7025452540-1.36
Mahoba(UP)4.20-19.23369.5023252315-
Mangaon(Mah)4.0033.33134.003500350025.00
Achalda(UP)4.00-33.33145.302550256034.21
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00NC238.80265526501.34
Tulsipur(UP)4.00100116.4024302430-
Khatra(WB)4.00NC637.0026502650NC
Nadia(WB)4.00-33.33574.0037503750-1.32
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-25253.5025252525-1.94
Anandnagar(UP)2.6018.18283.402530253512.44
Charra(UP)2.30-11.5490.00254525400.79
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.80NC15.40298029501.36
Muskara(UP)1.507.1457.40230022602.22
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC66.0042503900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC129.00320032003.23
Moodigere(Kar)1.00-2.003000--
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC44.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC142.004200420086.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC143.004200420086.67
Mawana(UP)1.00NC44.0027302710-
Gurusarai(UP)1.00NC20.602500250011.11
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-16.6726.6025802570-
Ujhani(UP)0.80-2046.402570256013.22
December 19, 2019
