Rice Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:21:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Siliguri(WB)265.00NC3727.0038003800-
Gondal(UP)153.0022832.0024402440-3.17
Lucknow(UP)108.0082262.00255025009.44
Agra(UP)95.004.42075.00256025501.99
Bahraich(UP)83.5067.67584.90245024502.94
Kalipur(WB)82.005.131566.00240024004.35
Ballia(UP)80.0014.291165.00246023754.24
Kayamganj(UP)80.001001122.00262027605.22
Kasimbazar(WB)80.00NC613.0027002680-0.92
Aligarh(UP)75.007.141985.00255025502.00
Mathura(UP)71.00-1.391489.0025502540-10.84
Pilibhit(UP)68.004.6246126.002585257510.23
Etawah(UP)65.00-2.991934.502700260015.63
Allahabad(UP)60.00-8.41026.002550260010.87
Kalna(WB)51.50-0.96897.0029802980-0.67
Vasai(Mah)47.0034.29864.0034603460-0.72
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC630.003680368015.91
Bankura Sadar(WB)39.00-13.331151.0026002600-
Faizabad(UP)37.00NC412.502450238010.11
Bareilly(UP)36.00-21.74997.002620260011.02
Badayoun(UP)32.006.67646.50261026009.66
Basti(UP)32.00-8.57674.502470247011.51
Islampur(WB)30.00NC551.0035003500-
Raiganj(WB)29.00NC456.0034003400-
Memari(WB)28.00-28.002300--
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)27.00-6.9386.00265027408.16
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)26.900.37392.704000400033.33
Sitapur(UP)26.00-3.7555.50246024509.33
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0025497.00280028002.75
Toofanganj(WB)23.00-117.702750--
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)22.00-15.38733.00280028001.82
Bhivandi(Mah)21.00NC682.0022502250-31.82
Asansol(WB)21.002.44481.0928302830-5.67
Falakata(WB)20.00NC400.0026002600-1.89
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC340.0026002600NC
Durgapur(WB)20.002.56417.2527302730-
Champadanga(WB)17.00NC364.0032003200NC
Farukhabad(UP)16.0023.08496.0026002750-1.89
Naanpara(UP)15.30-7.83413.0022002210-4.35
Paliakala(UP)12.5038.89182.50236523802.83
Kannauj(UP)12.00-4280.20260027601.96
Raibareilly(UP)11.00-85.9855.002400240011.11
Rasda(UP)10.00-16.6749.0024623314.42
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00NC111.0033503350-
Puwaha(UP)8.00-11.11133.702700265011.57
Etah(UP)7.00-12.5163.00256025501.99
Badda(UP)7.0027.2732.7027002650-
Lalganj(UP)6.20-11.43164.0020152050-
Tundla(UP)4.50-10101.50255025400.59
Kasganj(UP)4.00-50304.50257025805.33
Risia(UP)4.00-14.8934.4024402450-
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50NC94.50264026551.54
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-14.2996.0025752550-1.90
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-40346.00237023703.04
Ranaghat(WB)3.00NC45.60390038008.33
Tulsipur(UP)2.50-2.502440--
Charra(UP)2.40NC43.80255025402.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.20-1229.40262525653.35
Mangaon(Mah)2.00-69.003500--
Bilsi(UP)1.30-13.337.5025002510-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC45.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC45.0042004200-41.67
Wazirganj(UP)1.002519.1025602595-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC14.00255025500.79
Published on January 15, 2020
