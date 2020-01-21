Rice Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:10:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Barhaj(UP)140.00-17.655110.00241024007.11
Kasimbazar(WB)81.001.25694.0027002700-0.92
Badayoun(UP)30.00-6.25676.50260026109.24
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)28.0027.27761.00280028001.82
Lakhimpur(UP)24.00-20945.00248024308.77
Jafarganj(UP)23.00-11.54287.002480249031.91
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC114.002250225032.35
Khatra(WB)3.6028.5766.9026502650NC
Anandnagar(UP)2.803.798.202550256015.91
Fatehabad(UP)2.10-83.46131.1021502150NC
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC46.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC46.0042004200-41.67
Ujhani(UP)1.002522.90260026008.33
Dasda(Tri)0.80-2.102500--
Published on January 21, 2020
