Rice Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:08:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)3071.00-21.8678279.0030752515-1.76
Bangalore(Kar)1892.000.9173286.00435043501.16
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC5220.0035003500NC
Bindki(UP)200.00253819.00240023805.73
Barhaj(UP)180.009.095455.00240024107.14
Azamgarh(UP)165.00101629.00247024709.29
Bangarpet(Kar)151.00-56.481905.0019002100-
Gondal(UP)150.00-1.963135.0024502450-2.78
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)120.00-7.692855.002360228011.58
Ballia(UP)100.00NC1365.00245024553.81
Lucknow(UP)100.0017.652447.002580257512.17
Mainpuri(UP)100.00-4.762707.5025552550-4.66
Choubepur(UP)98.009.5958.1523502410-9.27
Bahraich(UP)90.007.78674.90245024502.94
Bharthna(UP)90.00-101838.002700258015.38
Fatehpur(UP)86.50-18.011206.10239023905.29
Muzzafarnagar(UP)85.00NC3033.00272527300.93
Agra(UP)82.00-13.682157.00257025602.39
Kalipur(WB)82.00NC1648.00240024004.35
Raibareilly(UP)76.00406.67946.002410242511.57
Aligarh(UP)75.00-6.252140.00255025502.00
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1470.0029002900-3.33
Mathura(UP)70.00-1.411630.0025702560-8.21
Madhoganj(UP)65.00252245.002335233015.02
Saharanpur(UP)56.0021.741318.00272527251.30
Hapur(UP)54.00-10284.0027602780NC
Chintamani(Kar)51.00292.31883.002200215015.79
Kayamganj(UP)50.00-16.671232.00256025600.39
Khalilabad(UP)45.0028.57665.002525252517.44
Bankura Sadar(WB)45.0015.381196.0026002600-
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC675.003580368011.88
Vilaspur(UP)43.80-753.802610--
Bareilly(UP)43.00-4.441085.00258525759.77
Jangipura(UP)43.0043.33350.00241023307.11
Kandi(WB)43.00-4.44660.50260026006.12
Pandua(WB)42.0051250.00325033004.84
Meerut(UP)40.0011.1176.0027302725-1.62
Pilibhit(UP)40.00-11.1146211.00255024957.37
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC695.0027002650-1.82
Muradabad(UP)36.00-2.7631.002600259010.17
Sahiyapur(UP)36.00-34.551403.00247025009.78
Etawah(UP)35.0016.671999.502710271016.06
Lalitpur(UP)35.00-2.78901.0024852475-5.87
Lakhimpur(UP)32.00-8.571012.00243024205.19
Basti(UP)30.0046.34725.002480250010.71
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)30.007.14791.00280028001.82
Jaunpur(UP)29.20-1.02585.20237523802.15
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)29.007.41415.00255026502.00
Kicchha(Utr)28.20-11.88460.7022002450-2.22
Firozabad(UP)28.00-12.5342.1027702750-
Rasda(UP)28.0018077.0024624617.14
Shamli(UP)26.0030315.5027252730-
Badayoun(UP)25.00-10.71729.50260025756.12
Nawabganj(UP)25.008.7267.0024602450-
Mohamadabad(UP)25.0038.89376.0025402530-
Puranpur(UP)25.004.171446.00254025007.17
Soharatgarh(UP)23.50-61137.502550254012.83
Kolar(Kar)23.0053.3338.0020401720-
Mangalore(Kar)23.00-8216.0037003700-
Devariya(UP)21.50-4.44440.002555255012.56
Sitapur(UP)21.00-19.23576.50246024608.85
Rampur(UP)20.0011.11245.002600260010.64
Balrampur(UP)20.00-20263.0021502120-8.51
Dadri(UP)20.00-20790.0027502750NC
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC360.0026002600NC
Jayas(UP)19.70-12.05536.6019801980-2.46
Naanpara(UP)19.2016.36448.7022502250-3.85
Durgapur(WB)19.00NC455.2527002800-
Bijnaur(UP)16.002874.002610259010.59
Karvi(UP)16.0077.78288.50229023503.39
Champadanga(WB)16.00-5.88380.00330032003.13
Farukhabad(UP)14.0016.67522.0025802550-2.27
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-44511.00280028002.75
Jhansi(UP)14.0016.6788.0023402335-1.06
Robertsganj(UP)14.00-12.5115.60236023755.12
Ghatal(WB)13.0044.44227.00275027005.77
Utraula(UP)12.009.0923.0021602150-
Bangarmau(UP)11.00NC129.102575265013.19
Bhivandi(Mah)10.00-50712.0021002100-33.33
Mawana(UP)10.008.744.5027302740-
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33203.0023502350-6.75
Kannauj(UP)10.00-9.09301.2025602550-1.54
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-93.331335.002540251017.59
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.00-15.79289.3021502150NC
Etah(UP)7.50-6.25178.50259025801.97
Lalganj(UP)7.507.14178.5020252025-
Mirzapur(UP)7.5015.38132.50249024857.79
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.0016.67137.8026002600-1.89
Achalda(UP)6.002095.102600260017.65
Ruperdeeha(UP)6.0020125.002250225032.35
Auraiya(UP)5.00-58.33168.302700258025.58
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67315.50260025804.00
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-79.1779.0022502260-
Tundla(UP)5.00-9.09112.0025502555-0.20
Nadia(WB)5.00NC165.00395038501.28
Mahoba(UP)4.70-24.19204.60227022653.89
Baberu(UP)4.50-22.4154.20232023006.91
Kosikalan(UP)4.005.26115.8025702550-3.02
Milak(UP)4.00-21.002570--
Uluberia(WB)3.602.8621.2029002900-
Tulsipur(UP)3.5029.638.7024002430-
Kalyani(WB)3.50-6563.0034003400NC
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)3.40-70.9471.0030003000NC
Sonamura(Tri)3.30-31.2526.9027002700-
Buland Shahr(UP)3.0020100.00265026400.38
Anandnagar(UP)2.807.69106.802545256021.19
Ranaghat(WB)2.80-6.6748.40390039008.33
Charra(UP)2.70849.00257025702.39
Khatra(WB)2.60-27.7869.5026502650NC
Khurja(UP)2.50-44.44166.70264026450.19
Fatehabad(UP)2.20NC135.50232021507.91
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.20NC31.60267026254.09
Melaghar(Tri)2.00-2026.0027002700NC
Mothkur(UP)2.00NC5.8021002100-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00NC7.502500250027.88
Maudaha(UP)2.00-13.102280-5.56
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC350.00240024004.35
Khair(UP)1.80NC32.50255025501.19
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.70NC12.5029802950-
Aroor(Ker)1.00-10.0011200--
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC49.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC49.0042004200-41.67
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00-2.002900--
Ujhani(UP)1.00NC23.90257526007.74
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC20.1025502560-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC14.80256025501.19
Gadaura(UP)0.80-55.56157.802300230021.05
Bilsi(UP)0.80-38.468.3025102500-
Published on January 24, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)