Rice Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bindki(UP)120.00-403939.00240024006.19
Muzzafarnagar(UP)60.00-253173.00273027301.11
Fatehpur(UP)55.00-36.421261.10238023904.85
Khalilabad(UP)50.0011.11715.002525252517.44
Memari(WB)35.002563.0023002300-
Jafarganj(UP)24.00-33.33381.002480246012.73
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00-16.67136.002250225032.35
Anandnagar(UP)2.50-34.21113.102540255512.89
Gadaura(UP)1.5087.5159.302300230021.05
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC51.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC51.0042004200-41.67
Ujhani(UP)0.60-4024.50258025757.50
Published on February 04, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)