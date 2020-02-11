Rice Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:07 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC6090.0035003500NC
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00401100.00245024805.60
Kishunpur(UP)31.00-62.001800--5.26
Sehjanwa(UP)20.0033.331405.002545255517.82
Badayoun(UP)17.00-5.56811.50260026007.22
Soharatgarh(UP)16.006.671168.50252025357.92
Karvi(UP)9.00-21.74328.00232023203.57
Vilthararoad(UP)7.00288.8933.8021002100-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)5.50-21.43143.3026002600-1.89
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC146.00225022502.27
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC116.0026002625-2.26
Achalda(UP)4.00-20113.102600260017.65
Anandnagar(UP)2.703.85123.902545256015.68
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00-39.003300-57.14
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC55.0042004200-41.67
Published on February 11, 2020
