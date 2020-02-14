Rice Prices

as on : 14-02-2020 11:10:42 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Puranpur(UP)30.00-14.291541.00254025706.72
Sehjanwa(UP)25.0011.111452.502530244017.13
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC41.003200300010.34
Published on February 14, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)