Rice Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gondal(UP)149.00-0.673743.5024502450NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)115.00-47.733570.002375236012.29
Muzzafarnagar(UP)105.00753403.0027002700NC
Agra(UP)97.00-2.022539.00256025650.79
Badayoun(UP)80.00370.59891.50262526008.25
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1680.0029002900-3.33
Mathura(UP)70.007.691905.0025702570-4.81
Ghaziabad(UP)60.0050611.00275028001.85
Fatehpur(UP)53.803.461435.40239523805.04
Lakhimpur(UP)37.005.711137.00245024504.93
Gazipur(UP)32.00-37.251442.0031303120-0.63
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC721.00262026109.17
Saidpurhat (UP)26.00-3.7192.00313030001.29
Basti(UP)25.00-20.63804.502530250011.95
Jangipura(UP)24.00-44.19374.00243024106.58
Akbarpur(UP)21.00105.88334.50246024709.82
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-201472.502540253017.59
Soharatgarh(UP)17.006.251185.50252025208.62
Jafarganj(UP)17.00-50468.00238024208.18
Rasda(UP)17.00-35.85120.5024602461018.18
Farukhabad(UP)16.0014.29579.0025402510-4.15
Mohamadabad(UP)16.006.67452.0025502560-
Utraula(UP)16.0033.3365.5021602140-
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00-401552.002530250010.48
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.703.8841.8031003100NC
Vilthararoad(UP)9.00-299.002100--2.33
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.50-31.58324.3021502150NC
Shikohabad(UP)6.00-40219.0024002350-2.83
Mawana(UP)5.00-5070.5027202700-
Kosikalan(UP)4.20-6.67132.0025002550-6.72
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC120.00264026001.54
Fatehabad(UP)2.10-4.55139.8022202320-9.39
Gadaura(UP)2.00-42.86168.802300230021.05
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC42.003300320013.79
Khair(UP)1.00-64.2936.30255025601.19
Published on February 15, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)