Rice Prices

as on : 26-02-2020 10:31:04 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.291240.00247024607.39
Anandnagar(UP)5.40116136.302555255011.09
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC49.003300320010.00
Published on February 26, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)