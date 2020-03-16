Rice Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-14.291627.502525250016.90
Balrampur(UP)18.005.88321.00235023501.08
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.0027.27150.3026202600-1.13
Achalda(UP)4.00NC140.10240024008.60
Khatra(WB)4.0014.2977.0026502650NC
Anandnagar(UP)2.10-16154.602560254511.30
Published on March 16, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)