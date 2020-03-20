Rice Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:34:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2407.00-56.8986665.0039504450-8.14
Sultanpur(UP)400.00-52.941250.0023503100-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC6380.0035003500NC
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)210.006.61524.00248524755.30
Gondal(UP)150.000.673893.5024502450NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)140.0033.333543.0026552700-1.48
Azamgarh(UP)131.0033.672108.00249024854.62
Hardoi(UP)130.00-56.676112.80246024504.68
Madhoganj(UP)120.0071.432582.002360235010.80
Lucknow(UP)114.00-16.182903.0025252500-6.48
Agra(UP)110.0013.42649.00257525603.00
Barhaj(UP)90.00-35.716085.002520245012.00
Mangalore(Kar)83.00260.87299.0035003700-
Aligarh(UP)80.006.672675.00255025502.00
Mainpuri(UP)78.00-27.783113.5025402555-6.96
Kasimbazar(WB)78.00-6.02937.5026002725-2.80
Dahod(Guj)67.4015.81534.9040004150-6.98
Jangipur(WB)66.00NC264.0029602975-
Rampurhat(WB)66.00-9.59213.00247024600.82
Mathura(UP)64.00-8.571969.0025802570-4.44
Ballia(UP)60.00-401534.00246024505.13
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00NC671.00272527500.93
Sahiyapur(UP)55.00266.671607.00252025305.44
Fatehpur(UP)52.5022.091530.90240023855.73
Chintamani(Kar)50.00-9.091119.002200220015.79
Honnali(Kar)49.00NC442.00194018759.05
Faizabad(UP)48.0020543.50246024757.89
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC765.003540368014.19
Hapur(UP)43.00-28.33387.0026452740-1.31
Teliamura(Tri)40.0014.29155.0028002800-3.45
Pilibhit(UP)40.0066.6746455.0023852445-3.44
Puranpur(UP)40.0033.331581.00256025404.49
Firozabad(UP)38.5032.76456.1028702820-
Saharanpur(UP)36.00-16.281450.0026602685-1.48
Badayoun(UP)35.00133.33993.50261026256.10
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-22.22835.002525255011.73
Lalitpur(UP)35.00-7.891010.0024702470-5.90
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.671385.00246024406.03
Beldanga(WB)35.00-12.5770.0026002700-3.70
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC595.0030002900NC
Muradabad(UP)34.0013.33755.00260026204.00
Tundla(UP)30.50408.33156.0025802560-26.70
Jaunpur(UP)30.00140686.70238024002.59
Mohamadabad(UP)30.0087.5482.0025302550-
Kolaghat(WB)29.0081.25137.0025003200NC
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)28.0040162.0025003200NC
Bareilly(UP)27.50-32.931301.50265026206.85
Choubepur(UP)27.50124.491018.4524252310-9.35
Rasda(UP)26.0052.94146.5024102460995.45
Basti(UP)25.00NC829.50252525306.99
Raibareilly(UP)25.0066.671132.502450246012.64
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-16.671652.502530252517.13
Jhijhank(UP)25.00150114.0023502220-
Bharthna(UP)25.00-72.221953.002750271021.15
Kicchha(Utr)24.5036.11503.2024502250-3.92
Rampur(UP)24.0020269.00260026005.05
Shamli(UP)24.0026.32378.5026502725-
Nawabganj(UP)23.00-17.86342.002420245051.25
Robertsganj(UP)22.504.65159.60240023805.26
Raiganj(WB)22.00-18.52505.0034503350-
Pratapgarh(UP)20.005.26276.00244524359.40
Allahabad(UP)20.00-501176.002550262012.83
Jhansi(UP)20.0033.33132.00236523603.96
Dadri(UP)20.00-50850.0027002720-0.74
Bankura Sadar(WB)20.00-66.671430.0025002600-
Islampur(WB)20.00-33.33601.0035503450-
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC420.0023502600-9.62
Sitapur(UP)18.00-25662.50246024708.85
Karvi(UP)17.5020.69360.00235023304.91
Etawah(UP)17.002402096.502770268021.49
Balrampur(UP)17.00-5.56338.00235023501.08
Banda(UP)15.00-58.33219.50236023404.89
Bijnaur(UP)15.00-40114.002625260015.89
Ghatal(WB)15.00NC273.00270027505.88
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-12.5609.0025802550-3.01
Kannauj(UP)14.00NC352.2025002500-3.85
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)14.00-66.67954.00285028003.64
Naanpara(UP)12.80-29.67515.40230023001.10
Devariya(UP)12.50-41.86515.50256524604.69
Jayas(UP)12.30-37.56548.9019801980-3.41
Mahoba(UP)12.2052.5249.80235023653.75
K.R.Nagar(Kar)12.00-12.001600-14.29
Shikohabad(UP)12.00100231.002550240015.91
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-521389.0025402540-3.05
Purulia(WB)12.00-25160.00262026401.55
Soharatgarh(UP)10.50501245.50251025404.58
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)10.40-13.33482.40256025302.40
Utraula(UP)10.00-37.575.5023502160-
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)9.30173.5380.30320030006.67
Raath(UP)8.00-52.9450.0021002050-
Mawana(UP)7.004077.5026602720-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.90-1.43157.2026202620-1.13
Etah(UP)6.00NC207.50259025700.78
Mirzapur(UP)6.00NC156.50247024706.93
Puwaha(UP)6.0050157.702650255020.45
Amroha(UP)5.0015045.00261025800.38
Baberu(UP)5.0011.1159.20234023205.17
Buland Shahr(UP)4.5050110.0026302650-1.13
Kosikalan(UP)4.00-4.76136.0025702500-3.02
Achalda(UP)4.00NC144.102720240023.08
Badda(UP)4.00-46.6748.7026502600-
Mothkur(UP)3.50759.3022502100-
Auraiya(UP)3.50-41.67182.802770269019.14
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.509.3838.30259525852.17
Kalyani(WB)3.50NC70.0034003400NC
Kasganj(UP)3.00-62.5326.50260026000.78
Khair(UP)3.002543.7025602550-1.54
Khurja(UP)3.0015.38176.8026302630-0.38
Risia(UP)3.00-4047.4024602450-
Uluberia(WB)3.00-16.6724.203200290010.34
Khatra(WB)2.80-3079.8026502650NC
Anandnagar(UP)2.6023.81157.202560256011.30
Charra(UP)2.60NC61.00257025400.78
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)2.60-90.33395.304500400050.00
Safdarganj(UP)2.50-16.67360.50246024556.96
Ranaghat(WB)2.50-3.8556.30390039008.33
Bilsi(UP)2.4020011.5025002510-
Fatehabad(UP)2.204.76142.00232022200.87
Tulsipur(UP)2.00NC17.2024402430-
Sonamura(Tri)1.80-52.6338.2026002700-
Muskara(UP)1.70-10.5335.10228023600.88
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.606031.3023502330-
Dasda(Tri)1.50505.4025502500-
Melaghar(Tri)1.50-2527.50280027003.70
Gadaura(UP)1.50-25170.302300230015.00
Wazirganj(UP)1.502523.8026102570-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-408.702600250033.33
Achnera(UP)0.80NC18.00258025501.57
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-11.116.602500250011.11
Gandacharra(Tri)0.70-0.702980--
Ujhani(UP)0.60NC25.10265025808.16
Published on March 20, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)