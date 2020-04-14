Rice Prices

as on : 14-04-2020 11:06:49 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Shahjahanpur(UP)280.00-9.681405.002670273510.10
Barhaj(UP)110.00NC6765.002520250010.04
Kandi(WB)50.0011.11899.50270026008.00
Achalda(UP)4.00NC163.102500245013.12
Raiganj(WB)1.30-7.14512.1033003300-
Islampur(WB)1.209.09607.0034003400-
Melaghar(Tri)1.0066.6731.60290029007.41
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.80-686.1029002920-
Published on April 14, 2020
