Rice Prices

as on : 27-04-2020 12:13:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Shahjahanpur(UP)615.002.53240.00265026657.72
Lucknow(UP)85.006.253268.0024002425-9.09
Barhaj(UP)80.00-11.117065.00252025109.09
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00140896.0027005600NC
Firozabad(UP)42.50-1.16719.6026202590-
Jaunpur(UP)40.00300878.70245024604.70
Naugarh(UP)35.0016.672838.50250025004.17
Hanagal(Kar)34.00-40.35304.0019001910NC
Fatehpur(UP)31.00355.881652.90240023854.35
Khalilabad(UP)25.00-16.671045.002535254012.67
Teliamura(Tri)24.00-20209.003200280010.34
Asansol(WB)20.502.5595.5930003000-1.64
Durgapur(WB)20.00-9.09539.25295028501.72
Balrampur(UP)19.005.56470.00240024004.35
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC168.00260025509.47
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)4.0081.82173.50270026501.89
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.6014.2916.5036003700-
Kaliaganj(WB)1.50NC124.9033003350-
Khatra(WB)1.50-31.8290.50268026501.13
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-25170.90248525255.74
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-85.881280.7058002500141.67
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC58.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC57.0042004200NC
Achnera(UP)0.70NC22.30256025800.79
Published on April 27, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)