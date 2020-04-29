Rice Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:14:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)292.00-292.002680--
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC7830.0035003500NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)215.007.54360.002450241511.36
Bindki(UP)180.0021504564.00240023903.00
Bangarpet(Kar)164.0037.823019.0022002100-
Azamgarh(UP)120.0037.142723.00252025352.23
Gondal(UP)112.004.194529.0024002400-2.04
Hardoi(UP)100.00NC6582.80247024504.66
Barhaj(UP)90.00-107255.00252025209.09
Lucknow(UP)85.003.663435.0024402420-7.58
Ballia(UP)70.00-6.671924.00246024405.58
Ghaziabad(UP)70.0016.67966.0027002700NC
Sultanpur(UP)55.00266.674652.0024002385-4.00
Maur(UP)51.0034.21209.00254525503.67
Kopaganj(UP)51.0075.86884.00254525503.67
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC3035.00255025501.19
Lakhimpur(UP)50.0066.671547.00240024004.35
Allahabad(UP)45.00501356.00252025009.57
Meerut(UP)44.00-12428.0026652680-0.93
Saharanpur(UP)44.0012.821740.0026702680-3.09
Hanagal(Kar)43.00330357.0019002000NC
Pandua(WB)43.00-2.271549.003650375028.07
Mathura(UP)41.00-14.582315.0025802580-5.49
Naugarh(UP)40.5015.712879.00250025004.17
Arakalgud(Kar)39.00-39.001500--
Faizabad(UP)39.0030811.00241024005.70
Firozabad(UP)39.00-8.24758.6026302620-
Hapur(UP)38.0026.67525.0026502665-1.85
Fatehpur(UP)37.5020.971690.40240024004.35
Puranpur(UP)36.00801791.00259026004.86
Madhoganj(UP)35.00-22.222718.00245024209.87
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC630.0027003000-6.90
Jaunpur(UP)33.00-17.5911.70245024504.70
Saidpurhat (UP)33.0026.92225.0031903130-2.15
Kalipur(WB)33.00-21.431915.00255025004.08
Khalilabad(UP)30.00201075.002535253512.67
Choubepur(UP)26.80-5.631178.1525502550-4.67
Dahod(Guj)25.00-31.51613.20430043002.38
Bareilly(UP)25.00-28.571431.50257526004.25
Muradabad(UP)25.00NC888.00259026102.57
Nawabganj(UP)25.00-7.41445.002400240050.00
Kayamganj(UP)25.00108.331529.0024802470-3.50
Shamli(UP)25.00NC474.9026802680-2.90
Somvarpet(Kar)23.0013023.0018001800NC
Honnali(Kar)22.00-29.03140.0030003050-
Partaval(UP)21.502.38431.00247524508.32
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-65.223824.0026752680-3.08
Mainpuri(UP)19.005.563211.50261025807.85
Mohamadabad(UP)18.00-40586.5024502480-
Agra(UP)18.00-102939.0025902585-3.00
Balrampur(UP)18.00-5.26488.00242524005.43
Bankura Sadar(WB)18.00501547.0026002600-
Jafarganj(UP)17.0021.43641.002400240011.11
Pratapgarh(UP)16.503.12381.50241024257.83
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-3.03718.0025002480-1.96
Utraula(UP)16.00-11.11144.7024002400-
Sitapur(UP)15.70-1.88726.50242024002.54
Nanjangud(Kar)15.00-42.31142.0030003100-
Bahraich(UP)15.0025871.30245024002.08
Etawah(UP)15.00-16.672243.5025002500-1.96
Sirsaganj(UP)15.00-3.23532.5026502640-3.64
Rasda(UP)15.00-25297.00244524301011.36
Champadanga(WB)15.0025449.003600355014.29
Paliakala(UP)14.00-6.67320.00238023905.31
Egra/contai(WB)14.00-50368.502800270021.74
Basti(UP)13.00-40.91923.50255025508.51
Gazipur(UP)12.00NC1723.0031903230-2.15
Sirsi(Kar)11.00-11.002250--
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.80-1.8294.70310032003.33
Mahoba(UP)10.50110283.30244024107.73
Gorakhpur(UP)10.00-33.33431.7026152620-
Etah(UP)9.00-25260.50258025600.78
Puwaha(UP)9.00-30.77245.202650265010.42
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC176.00255026007.37
Jangipura(UP)8.00-11.11459.00248024805.98
Kannauj(UP)7.50NC384.2025002500NC
Karvi(UP)7.50NC401.50241024005.93
Unnao(UP)6.50NC94.30245024257.22
Pukhrayan(UP)6.00-25354.002550242515.38
Tundla(UP)6.00NC175.00257025801.18
Milak(UP)5.5019.5754.1025802580-
Achalda(UP)5.0025180.102460240011.31
Amroha(UP)4.50-43.7564.5025902620-0.38
Chorichora(UP)4.50-30.771104.002625261016.93
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.20-6.67523.8025002480-1.96
Atarra(UP)4.00-60531.00236023253.51
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.005.2663.3025652555-0.39
Gadaura(UP)4.0033.33195.50220023004.76
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20355.5025502570-0.39
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-42.86154.0025202470-
Jahangirabad(UP)3.5040137.00266026502.31
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-22.22190.00258025859.32
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50NC128.60266526600.57
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.50-90394.502450240016.67
Bharwari(UP)3.20-3.0347.7025202550-
Khurja(UP)3.1010.71182.70266226200.83
Bangarmau(UP)3.00-40188.60245024508.89
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-6.25164.70260025704.00
Nadia(WB)3.00-25189.004300430013.16
Naanpara(UP)2.903.57532.20240024008.11
Mawana(UP)2.50-28.5789.0026702680-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.50-28.57985.00275027501.85
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC195.80247025302.92
Pabiacherra(Tri)1.80-35.7111.9029202920-
Sonamura(Tri)1.80-14.2945.7028002800-
Anandnagar(UP)1.6033.33172.50247024855.11
Muskara(UP)1.6023.0840.40230023601.77
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.50-6.2518.0036003600-
Kanchanpur(Tri)1.50-1.502750--
Lalganj(UP)1.50NC222.2022002200-
Raiganj(WB)1.5015.38514.9033503300-
Charra(UP)1.30-18.7571.30256025500.59
Tulsipur(UP)1.20-2029.4024002400-
Wazirganj(UP)1.205029.8026202610-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC12.00112001100020.43
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC60.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC59.0042004200NC
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-16.67166.50244024355.63
Maudaha(UP)1.00-28.5717.00235023504.44
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00NC34.30242024208.04
Islampur(WB)1.00-16.67609.2034503400-
Gandacharra(Tri)0.90-553.6028602875-
Boxonagar(Tri)0.80-42.8616.1028002800-
Achnera(UP)0.60-14.2922.90256025600.79
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60NC9.902580258032.31
Risia(UP)0.60-4057.9024102410-
Published on April 29, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)