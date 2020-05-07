Rice Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:25:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)4555.00344.3987886.0026703225-20.89
Mandya(Kar)660.0020.662089.0025102480-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC8410.0035003500NC
Bangarpet(Kar)225.0099.123577.0021002200-
Bindki(UP)170.00-5.564734.00243024004.29
Azamgarh(UP)150.00-253470.00255025354.08
Lucknow(UP)87.00-10.313802.0024602460-6.82
Ghaziabad(UP)80.0014.291256.0027002700NC
Naugarh(UP)60.007.143050.00252025305.00
Kandi(WB)60.00-14.291029.50265026506.00
Mathura(UP)41.002.52396.0025802590-5.49
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC3195.00255025501.19
Firozabad(UP)35.00-4.11902.6026102600-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)34.00NC260.0026002500-
Honnali(Kar)32.00166.67211.0031403000-
Partaval(UP)31.5057.5482.50247024758.10
Jafarganj(UP)30.0036.36728.002380236010.19
Beldanga(WB)30.00-14.29970.003000300011.11
Khalilabad(UP)25.00-16.671130.002550252513.33
Agra(UP)25.004.172988.0025802565-3.37
Haridwar Union(Utr)25.00-28.57107.0046255100-
Asansol(WB)25.001.63718.1928502850-6.56
Durgapur(WB)23.502.17632.7528502850NC
Bharthna(UP)20.00566.672098.002550250012.33
Choubepur(UP)20.00-27.271225.6525702550-3.93
Egra/contai(WB)20.0042.86388.502700280017.39
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)19.501.56559.305000500066.67
Katwa(WB)18.40-1.6197.0026002600-
Jaunpur(UP)18.00-34.55985.20246024505.13
Mainpuri(UP)18.00-5.263283.50262026108.26
Basti(UP)16.00-23.811003.50255025508.51
Rampur(UP)16.00-11.11332.00259025901.57
Sirsaganj(UP)15.00-6.25594.5026102600-5.09
Devariya(UP)14.00-6.67814.50258525755.08
Soharatgarh(UP)11.50-11.541333.70254025355.83
Sheoraphuly(WB)11.20-0.88117.20310031003.33
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.00-72.2249.0022002000-
Arakalgud(Kar)10.00-10.002500--
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.57210.00250025005.26
Jhijhank(UP)8.0077.78171.5025302520-
Dahod(Guj)7.50-62.5658.20440044004.76
Unnao(UP)7.20-20118.00245024507.22
Chandoli(UP)7.00-6.6735.20247524757.14
Etah(UP)7.00-22.22267.50257025800.39
Kasganj(UP)5.0025371.5025402550-0.78
Shikohabad(UP)5.00400253.00260026006.12
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.805.5678.3025702590-0.19
Mahoba(UP)3.10-11.43298.40245024658.17
Sindhanur(Kar)3.00-81.2519.0038004000-
Achalda(UP)3.00-25202.102450246010.86
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)3.00NC179.5026502650NC
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90-14.503200-14.29
Uluberia(WB)2.80NC35.50310033006.90
Kosikalan(UP)2.70-10176.00255026002.00
Yusufpur(UP)2.40-2.402150--4.87
Auraiya(UP)2.0011.11201.10255025008.51
Khair(UP)2.0015052.5025602560-1.54
Mawana(UP)2.00-37.5100.2026202625-
Nadia(WB)2.00-33.33202.004200420010.53
Charra(UP)1.60-5.8874.60255025500.20
Khatra(WB)1.606.6793.6026502650NC
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.30-27.7821.5029502960-
Anandnagar(UP)1.30-23.53177.90251525007.02
Jumpuijala(Tri)1.20-65.71115.5031003100-
Melaghar(Tri)1.00NC37.70280028003.70
Manubazar(Tri)0.75-0.752500--
Published on May 07, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)