Rice Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:34:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)2695.0030.5792645.0025442664-24.62
Mandya(Kar)1136.0072.123225.0022802510-
Bangarpet(Kar)309.00164.14003.0025002000-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)291.00-542.002000--
Gondal(UP)106.00-1.45161.5024002400-2.04
Ghaziabad(UP)100.0042.861486.0027002700NC
Barhaj(UP)66.003.127716.00252025208.15
Mohamadabad(UP)47.00224.14648.0024602450-
Shamli(UP)46.0015641.9026602670-3.62
Vilaspur(UP)45.905.521105.70259026003.19
Naugarh(UP)45.00-13.463197.00252025105.00
Madhoganj(UP)42.0052900.00243024308.97
Firozabad(UP)41.006.491019.1025702590-
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-11.111782.00244024205.17
Asansol(WB)24.00-4816.8928502850-6.56
Durgapur(WB)23.50-6728.8528502850NC
Dahod(Guj)23.10670711.50430043002.38
Puranpur(UP)19.00-49.331914.00260025855.26
Basti(UP)18.00-18.181043.50255025408.51
Sirsaganj(UP)16.50-2.94641.5026102600-5.09
Balrampur(UP)16.00-27.27617.00240024004.35
Honnali(Kar)15.00-25246.0030003000-
Gadaura(UP)15.00400225.50230022009.52
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00NC1777.00254025507.17
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-37.5775.002400242011.11
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.001501005.00275027501.85
Soharatgarh(UP)9.00-101361.70253525304.75
Malur(Kar)8.00-31.003116--1.02
Milak(UP)5.00-16.6780.8025902580-
Badda(UP)4.507.1466.9023502450-
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29158.00265026501.92
Buland Shahr(UP)3.5025134.90265526550.19
Mawana(UP)3.00NC108.2026182620-
Achalda(UP)3.00-25220.102500250013.12
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC17.40300032007.14
Uluberia(WB)2.80NC38.30300031003.45
Lalganj(UP)2.2046.67229.7023002300-
Muskara(UP)1.6014.2947.70240023006.19
Khair(UP)1.505055.0025502560-1.92
Wazirganj(UP)1.502533.7026002610-
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-37.5180.50251525257.02
Risia(UP)0.7016.6761.1024102420-
Published on May 14, 2020
