Rice Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:34:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1441.0024.1298019.0041004100-9.89
Mandya(Kar)597.00-10.635243.0024802400-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)290.00-32.41281.0049004900-
Bangarpet(Kar)241.002.125236.0021002200-
Gangavathi(Kar)174.00987.5359.0020602600-
Gondal(UP)115.006.485828.0024002400-2.04
Azamgarh(UP)115.00-11.544366.20258025805.52
Lucknow(UP)105.000.964469.0024502460-7.20
H.B. Halli(Kar)103.00-103.001460--
Ballia(UP)100.00252323.00247024604.66
Ghaziabad(UP)100.00252026.0027002700-1.82
Hardoi(UP)100.0011.117482.80244024204.27
Barhaj(UP)90.0012.58268.00250025005.49
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00-12.55090.0023402350-0.85
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)50.002.04261.0029002900-
Kopaganj(UP)48.0011.631085.00257525854.89
Aligarh(UP)45.00-103485.00255025501.19
Etawah(UP)40.00135.292347.5025252525-0.98
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC1050.0027502950NC
Shamli(UP)39.0011.43765.9026652670-3.44
Bareilly(UP)38.50-10.471754.00257525605.10
Hapur(UP)38.0035.71741.0026502670-8.30
Firozabad(UP)32.504.841185.6025702600-
Mathura(UP)32.006.672523.0025802580-6.18
Saharanpur(UP)32.00-13.511949.0026402630-7.69
Jaunpur(UP)31.00-18.421187.20250025006.84
Madhoganj(UP)31.00-52.313211.00245024359.87
Jafarganj(UP)31.00244.44902.00236024009.26
Muradabad(UP)30.00-6.251033.0025802570-0.77
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-251987.00245024305.60
Partaval(UP)28.50-18.57577.00249024908.97
Chorichora(UP)28.007.691211.002600261015.81
Mainpuri(UP)27.0012.53382.50257025856.20
Basti(UP)26.00NC1155.00255025408.51
Sehjanwa(UP)26.00-13.332088.502565255518.75
Manvi(Kar)25.00-28.57450.0019001950-
Nawabganj(UP)25.00NC520.002400240050.00
Agra(UP)24.0023.083071.50256025800.59
Bankura Sadar(WB)24.0033.331682.0026002600-
Puranpur(UP)22.5012.52067.002885260016.80
Sahiyapur(UP)22.00-26.671937.00255025507.14
Choubepur(UP)21.8091287.4525752550-3.74
Raath(UP)21.00200141.1023502350-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00NC3990.0026652665-7.30
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00100424.002540255014.93
Kayamganj(UP)20.0011.111664.0024702460-6.79
Pilibhit(UP)20.00-2046911.50259525952.77
Dadri(UP)20.00-76.47620.0059705970-
Balrampur(UP)19.0011.76723.00240024004.35
Egra/contai(WB)19.005.56425.502600250013.04
Honnali(Kar)18.0028.57469.0029003000-
Pratapgarh(UP)17.00-15418.50242524358.50
Sirsaganj(UP)16.50NC776.00266026404.31
Mahoba(UP)16.3069.79341.40240524106.18
Banda(UP)15.00100256.50239024103.24
Rampur(UP)15.0025392.00259025901.97
Bharthna(UP)15.0015.382142.0025302540-0.78
Paliakala(UP)14.503.57408.50243024306.11
Naugarh(UP)13.00-483398.00253025455.42
Sitapur(UP)13.004875.80245524504.03
Farukhabad(UP)12.50-7.41860.5024602450-6.82
Bahraich(UP)12.00-4955.30242024200.83
Jayas(UP)12.00-31.82592.902350235017.50
Mohamadabad(UP)12.009.09694.5025002500-
Raibareilly(UP)10.50-4.551420.002460246014.42
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.0066.671037.00280028003.70
Soharatgarh(UP)9.0012.51407.70254025504.96
Robertsganj(UP)8.50NC189.10247524655.54
Kolar(Kar)8.00300350.0051255147-
Achalda(UP)8.0060251.102500250013.12
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29234.00247025004.00
Kannauj(UP)7.8011.43413.3024602450-1.60
Naanpara(UP)7.808.33580.00240024108.11
Devariya(UP)7.50-11.76853.50258525855.08
Etah(UP)7.00-6.67296.00258025700.78
Kasganj(UP)6.0050392.5025502560-0.39
Jhijhank(UP)6.0020191.5025502540-
Amroha(UP)5.00-9.09113.5025702580-1.15
Auraiya(UP)5.0042.86213.10252025102.86
Tundla(UP)4.50125198.50256025800.79
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-11.11217.502630262511.44
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.60-5.2689.50258525850.39
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.60-20420.102455246016.90
Gadaura(UP)3.50NC235.50230023509.52
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50NC180.00265026500.95
Khurja(UP)3.206.67201.60265426550.53
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00NC147.90265026650.38
Bharwari(UP)2.60-7.1464.5025202560-
Kosikalan(UP)2.50NC188.70255025602.00
Akbarpur(UP)2.20-8.33348.50242024102.54
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00-94.12201.0017003000-
Boxonagar(Tri)2.0015025.0028002800-
Atarra(UP)2.00-90.91653.50235023500.86
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-86.6749.9024001630-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.3315.0022001925-
Kaliaganj(WB)2.0033.33130.4032003150-
Charra(UP)1.70-22.7383.70255025500.20
Muskara(UP)1.70-5.5654.10235023803.98
Dahod(Guj)1.50-92.15748.0042004300-2.33
Lalganj(UP)1.50NC235.5023002300-
Wazirganj(UP)1.502540.8025802590-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.20-7.6928.4029602950-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.2010013.502500250028.21
Gurusarai(UP)1.2033.3314.70252025209.09
Khair(UP)1.00-33.3362.0025702570-1.15
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-50257.502750270012.24
Anandnagar(UP)0.9028.57189.30250025108.70
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.80NC16.6029202920-
Risia(UP)0.80-2066.9024202420-
Melaghar(Tri)0.70-3045.3027002800NC
Published on June 04, 2020
