Rice Prices

as on : 09-06-2020 03:32:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)1003.0068.016246.0017002480-
Bangalore(Kar)980.00-39.66100623.0041004100-9.89
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)560.00602191.0049004900-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC9570.0035003500NC
Bangarpet(Kar)216.001.895830.0021002000-
Sultanpur(UP)160.002204917.0024002480-4.00
Azamgarh(UP)117.502.174483.70257525805.32
Bindki(UP)110.00-35.295014.00246024602.50
Gondal(UP)107.50-6.525935.5024002400-2.04
Dadri(UP)100.00-13.04835.0059505950-
Hardoi(UP)90.00-18.187682.80250024506.84
Barhaj(UP)90.0028.578428.00252525256.09
Lucknow(UP)88.00-17.764664.0024502450-7.20
Sainthia(WB)77.00-155.002600-5.69
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)75.00-11.765250.0023402360-0.85
Barabanki(UP)74.005.71598.00245024455.60
Lohardaga(Jha)71.0065.12114.0019501950-
Ballia(UP)70.00-302393.00256024708.47
Kasimbazar(WB)70.004.481121.00275028403.77
Kandi(WB)70.00251205.50272026507.94
Jangipur(WB)66.50NC725.0029802990-
Allahabad(UP)60.009.092016.50252525006.09
Maur(UP)52.0020.93353.00258025855.09
Madhoganj(UP)50.001503301.00245024509.87
Vilaspur(UP)50.00NC1305.70260026003.59
Lalitpur(UP)45.0012.51200.5025002500-3.85
Aligarh(UP)40.00-11.113570.00255025501.19
Pandua(WB)40.00-6.981632.003300360013.79
Faizabad(UP)37.00-2.63997.00241024201.47
Naugarh(UP)35.00753493.00256025506.67
Jaunpur(UP)32.5062.51258.50252025157.23
Shamli(UP)32.00-17.95797.9026702665-3.26
Bareilly(UP)31.00-36.731834.00261026006.53
Hapur(UP)30.00-21.05809.0026702660-7.61
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-252057.00245024404.26
Mathura(UP)30.00-6.252553.0025802580-6.18
Saharanpur(UP)30.00-21.052017.0026302640-8.04
Mainpuri(UP)29.00-3.333441.50256024505.79
Bijnaur(UP)28.0021.74236.502575258510.99
Agra(UP)26.008.333121.5025252500-0.79
Bankura Sadar(WB)26.00-7.141761.0026002600-
Sindhanur(Kar)25.00NC238.002000210011.11
Khalilabad(UP)25.00-16.671325.0018252530-18.89
Kayamganj(UP)25.00-16.671719.0024502440-6.13
Pilibhit(UP)25.002546956.50260025902.97
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00252153.502600260020.37
Basti(UP)24.00-27.271212.00256025508.94
Sahiyapur(UP)24.00-31.432022.00255025507.14
Gazipur(UP)24.0041.181831.0032003200-1.84
Balrampur(UP)24.0033.33765.00240024204.35
Kolaghat(WB)23.00-20.69160.0025002500NC
Partaval(UP)22.00-22.81599.00249524909.19
Puranpur(UP)21.0010.532127.00260025805.26
Durgapur(WB)20.60-10.43837.9527002700-5.26
Atarra(UP)20.00-20698.50238023802.15
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-4.764056.0026702670-7.13
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00NC444.002530254014.48
Fatehpur(UP)18.60-13.492108.40246024556.96
Choubepur(UP)18.50-17.041328.2525002500-6.54
Sirsaganj(UP)18.009.09794.00260026601.96
Sitapur(UP)17.00-5.56910.80245024403.81
Utraula(UP)17.0013.33224.7024002425-
Egra/contai(WB)16.50-13.16442.002600260013.04
Bharthna(UP)16.0014.292172.0025302540-0.78
Pratapgarh(UP)15.00-11.76433.50241524258.05
Jafarganj(UP)14.00-41.67940.002420240012.04
Chorichora(UP)13.00-481249.002620262516.70
Chintamani(Kar)12.00-65.711307.002200220015.79
Rampur(UP)12.0020426.00259025901.97
Vishalpur(UP)12.00-25522.2025502450NC
Raath(UP)12.00-42.86153.1023502350-
Paliakala(UP)12.0020430.50243024206.11
Bahraich(UP)11.00-8.33978.30243024201.25
Jayas(UP)11.00-8.33603.902350235017.50
Soharatgarh(UP)11.00-8.331438.70256025505.79
Rasda(UP)10.00-16.67365.00254025101054.55
Rampurhat(WB)10.00-84.85223.002620247017.49
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11251.00246024603.58
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00-201063.00280028003.70
Achalda(UP)7.00-12.5266.102550260015.38
Tulsipur(UP)7.0025056.9024002400-
Mirzapur(UP)6.5030229.002620263511.02
Devariya(UP)6.50-7.14867.00258525805.08
Kasganj(UP)6.00NC398.50257025500.39
Naanpara(UP)6.009.09591.50240024008.11
Kaliaganj(WB)6.00200136.4032503200-
Raibareilly(UP)5.00-66.671440.002450246513.95
Tundla(UP)5.0025207.5025302570-0.39
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.5012.5428.602550253021.43
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC188.00265026500.95
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-33.33195.5025602550-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.602.86550.7024502450-2.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.509.3896.20260026100.97
Buland Shahr(UP)3.5040153.90265526500.57
Uluberia(WB)3.206.6747.3027002800-6.90
Madikeri(Kar)3.00-3.003570--
Gadaura(UP)3.00-25252.50230023009.52
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC23.20300030007.14
Kosikalan(UP)2.6013.04195.90255025502.00
Shikohabad(UP)2.5025262.002750272512.24
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00-2.001700--
Auraiya(UP)2.00-20217.60254025253.67
Mawana(UP)2.00100124.2026252630-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.3322.0024502450-
Bangarmau(UP)1.8080200.402475247510.00
Charra(UP)1.80-1088.90255025700.20
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.6014.2931.4029502950-
Pabiacherra(Tri)1.5087.518.1029002920-
Mothkur(UP)1.50-57.1410.8024402250-
Baberu(UP)1.5015.3868.50238023706.97
Muskara(UP)1.40-17.6555.50237523505.09
Gurusarai(UP)1.2033.3316.80250025008.23
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC69.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC68.0042004200NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.002548.1027002700NC
Khair(UP)1.00NC65.5025802580-0.77
Bilsi(UP)1.00NC13.5025802575-
Dahod(Guj)0.90-94763.9042004200-2.33
Sonamura(Tri)0.80-55.5654.6028002800-
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-20191.102530252515.00
Atrauli(UP)0.8033.333.9025502560-
Maudaha(UP)0.80-46.6723.30236023504.89
Risia(UP)0.80-2069.8024202420-
Achnera(UP)0.70-12.529.40255025600.39
Published on June 09, 2020
