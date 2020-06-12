Rice Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1184.009.23102891.0041004100-9.89
Mandya(Kar)766.0026.193153.0024002550-
Siliguri(WB)265.00-7.024567.0034002800-
Sultanpur(UP)180.00NC5277.0024002385-4.00
Hanagal(Kar)156.00271.43207.0018001750-
Azamgarh(UP)125.00NC4733.70258525755.73
Gondal(UP)115.00-0.436166.0024002400-2.04
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)110.0015.795455.0023252300-1.48
Dadri(UP)105.0016.671030.0059505950-
Barhaj(UP)100.0042.868678.00252525256.09
Lucknow(UP)79.00-35.254865.0024502455-7.20
Ballia(UP)70.00-22.222553.00255025508.05
Kandi(WB)70.00NC1275.50269027206.75
Lohardaga(Jha)67.00-4.29314.0019501950-
Hardoi(UP)60.00-407842.80250025106.84
Kopaganj(UP)51.004.081185.00259025805.50
Vilaspur(UP)51.00NC1407.70261026103.98
Lalitpur(UP)46.00-81296.5025002490-3.85
Kalipur(WB)46.00-11.542317.00245024002.08
Hapur(UP)43.0022.86887.0026502670-8.30
Gorakhpur(UP)40.00NC541.7026202610-
Faizabad(UP)35.00-12.51072.00242024201.89
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.672162.00245024604.26
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00251824.0026002600-
Beldanga(WB)35.00-12.51125.0027502750NC
Meerut(UP)32.5018.18548.0026252625-2.42
Choubepur(UP)31.0010.711387.2524802480-7.29
Teliamura(Tri)30.0020289.0029003100NC
Muradabad(UP)30.00-6.251165.0026002590NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0066.674104.0026652660-7.30
Agra(UP)30.00NC3181.5025402540-0.20
Pilibhit(UP)28.001246984.50260526003.17
Saharanpur(UP)28.00-15.152078.0026302630-8.04
Shamli(UP)28.00-12.5825.9026652670-3.44
Basti(UP)27.00-6.91294.00256025508.94
Mainpuri(UP)27.00-103498.50254025004.96
Etawah(UP)25.00-7.412399.5025252550-0.98
Jhijhank(UP)25.00-37.5260.5025402530-
Puranpur(UP)24.0014.292192.50259026004.86
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)24.00NC210.0025002500NC
Asansol(WB)23.004.55971.89310031003.33
Kolaghat(WB)23.00NC206.0025002500NC
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)22.4014.87581.705000500066.67
Egra/contai(WB)22.0033.33464.002600260013.04
Manvi(Kar)20.00-20495.0018391900-
Badayoun(UP)20.00NC1061.50258525754.23
Chorichora(UP)20.0053.851269.002620262016.70
Durgapur(WB)20.00-4.76900.2527602700-3.16
Fatehpur(UP)19.50-13.332150.40247024657.39
Sirsaganj(UP)19.505.41832.0025502580NC
Nawabganj(UP)19.005.56583.002400240050.00
Balrampur(UP)19.0026.67815.00240024004.35
Gazipur(UP)18.00-18.181891.0032103210-1.53
Sahiyapur(UP)17.00-22.732086.00256025507.56
Utraula(UP)16.00-3.03257.2024002400-
Kayamganj(UP)15.00-251754.0025002460-4.21
Paliakala(UP)13.0018.18454.50243024306.11
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-14.29911.5024602450-6.82
Jafarganj(UP)12.00-25968.002415244011.81
Rasda(UP)12.0020399.00251025301040.91
Jangipura(UP)12.00-7.69530.00254025408.55
Jayas(UP)11.30-5.83627.202350235017.50
Bahraich(UP)11.00-8.331001.30243024201.25
Etah(UP)11.0022.22322.0025602560NC
Mohamadabad(UP)11.00-63.33746.3024502460-
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.60-3.64149.50310031003.33
Champadanga(WB)10.00-16.67560.00315030505.00
Mahoba(UP)8.00-25.23398.10241024006.40
Karvi(UP)8.00-42.86504.00240023854.58
Kasganj(UP)7.0016.67416.50258025700.78
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)7.0016.671076.00280028003.70
Milak(UP)6.508.33125.1025902580-
Devariya(UP)6.00-14.29880.00257525754.67
Tulsipur(UP)6.002067.9024002400-
Naanpara(UP)5.60-17.65607.50241024108.56
Chandoli(UP)5.00-16.6752.202575255011.47
Achalda(UP)5.0025283.102500254013.12
Amroha(UP)4.50-10137.0025702580-1.15
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-20238.002645265012.08
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.805.56554.5024502450-2.00
Khurja(UP)3.20-8.57208.30265026500.19
Akbarpur(UP)3.20-20365.20242024102.54
Bharwari(UP)3.00NC70.5025202460-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC31.0024502450-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC26.10300030007.14
Kosikalan(UP)2.508.7203.00254525401.80
Bilsi(UP)2.0033.3317.0025802580-
Sehjanwa(UP)2.00-922155.502600260020.37
Muskara(UP)1.706.2560.30235023503.98
Charra(UP)1.606.6792.00255025500.20
Baberu(UP)1.50NC70.00237023806.52
Lalganj(UP)1.5050254.6023002300-
Mawana(UP)1.50-25129.2026302625-
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC47.5025802590-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.30-18.7532.7029602950-
Khair(UP)1.202066.7025802580-0.77
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC71.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC70.0042004200NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.0066.6749.7027002700NC
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-60263.002750275012.24
Achnera(UP)0.80NC31.0020502560-19.29
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-22.22194.102540252515.45
Atrauli(UP)0.60-14.295.2025702560-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-5015.302500250028.21
Published on June 12, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
