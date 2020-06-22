Rice Prices

as on : 22-06-2020 11:16:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC74.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC73.0042004200NC
Published on June 22, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
