Rice Prices

as on : 26-06-2020 11:00:15 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Naugarh(UP)23.0027.783606.00257025657.08
Bharwari(UP)10.00NC90.5019502030-
Achalda(UP)3.8026.67293.902600260017.65
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC44.0024502450-
Mawana(UP)2.00NC135.2027302660-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC78.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC77.0042004200NC
Achnera(UP)0.80NC31.80255020500.39
Published on June 26, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.