Rice Prices

as on : 08-07-2020 03:01:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC9860.0035003500NC
Sultanpur(UP)280.00406257.0023502375-6.00
Siliguri(WB)268.001.135361.0036003600-
Mandya(Kar)229.00-76.714681.0024001520-
Barhaj(UP)90.00-109408.00255025007.14
Kalipur(WB)74.008.822691.0024002400NC
Kasimbazar(WB)66.00-2.941397.00267526800.94
Lohardaga(Jha)65.0010.17638.0025502550-
Gorakhpur(UP)60.0020689.2026502655-
Allahabad(UP)50.00252217.00250025005.04
Maur(UP)45.00-8.16447.00258525905.30
Aligarh(UP)45.00-103875.0025402530NC
Kopaganj(UP)45.00-8.161326.00258525905.30
Hardoi(UP)45.00508087.8024502520-4.30
Choubepur(UP)45.00-33.821584.3525502500-4.67
Pandua(WB)43.0013.161831.003400340019.30
Saharanpur(UP)42.0052216.0027002700-5.59
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0014.292414.00244024505.17
Faizabad(UP)35.00-5.411294.00245024403.16
Jaunpur(UP)32.5062.51348.50257025709.36
Madhoganj(UP)31.5057.53427.50245024606.52
Basti(UP)31.00241490.002590259010.21
Azamgarh(UP)30.00205018.70258025855.31
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC1545.002540255012.89
Muradabad(UP)30.00-6.251292.00263026301.15
Mathura(UP)28.007.692740.0025502570-7.27
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.00-6.671976.0026002600-
Sahiyapur(UP)27.00-102299.00258025807.50
Manvi(Kar)25.00NC697.0017501750-
Firozabad(UP)25.004.171398.6026302625-
Lalitpur(UP)25.00-3.851512.5024902490-4.23
Ghaziabad(UP)24.00-42370.00281528102.36
Vilaspur(UP)23.5011.91511.20263026304.78
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)23.500.43651.405000500056.25
Shamli(UP)22.507.14941.4027452740-0.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)21.0054215.0027452750-6.79
Nawabganj(UP)21.0023.53639.002400240050.00
Agra(UP)20.00-16.673245.5025602540-1.54
Partaval(UP)19.00-15.56713.502540254011.16
Dahod(Guj)18.10-30.38912.3042004200-2.33
Balrampur(UP)18.00-18.18919.00240024004.35
Sirsaganj(UP)18.002.86960.0025302550-6.81
Sitapur(UP)16.503.121017.80247524754.87
Utraula(UP)16.5010338.7024002400-
Bareilly(UP)16.00-201919.00258525755.51
Etawah(UP)16.00-11.112478.5025352535-0.59
Purulia(WB)16.00NC192.00264026402.33
Champadanga(WB)16.0014.29633.00315031505.00
Medinipur(West)(WB)16.0014.2979.00295029503.51
Mainpuri(UP)15.00-48.283669.50257025606.20
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00NC2260.502610260020.83
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-38.11011.0024802500-6.06
Gazipur(UP)13.00-23.532038.0032203220-1.83
Paliakala(UP)13.0018.18513.50242024254.31
Chorichora(UP)13.00-7.141333.002650266018.04
Raibareilly(UP)12.00242.861481.002450245013.95
Atarra(UP)11.0022.22785.00245024505.15
Etah(UP)11.0037.5355.0025502570NC
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-33.331837.0025002500-5.66
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-23.081039.002460245013.89
Jangipura(UP)10.00-33.33597.00257025509.83
Devariya(UP)8.50-5.56931.502650264011.34
Fatehpur(UP)8.0023.082215.80248524806.65
Mohamadabad(UP)8.0014.29779.8024802500-
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11317.00251525155.89
Unnao(UP)7.007.69184.30248024858.53
Kaliaganj(WB)7.0016.67143.4029503250-
Kasganj(UP)6.00-14.29440.5025502540-0.39
Kannauj(UP)6.00-11.76426.1024802500-5.70
Karvi(UP)6.00-25561.00244524306.54
Jhijhank(UP)6.00-66.67293.5025402520-
Rasda(UP)6.00-50427.00254025301054.55
Nadia(WB)6.0020236.0036003650-2.70
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00-251115.00280028003.70
Mahoba(UP)5.80-4.92427.70246524608.83
Mawana(UP)5.0066.67154.2027502760-
Samsi(WB)5.00-50.003300-1.54
Chandoli(UP)4.5012.564.202580257510.73
Achalda(UP)4.00NC308.902500250013.12
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.605.88572.6025002500NC
Auraiya(UP)3.5075233.10250025302.04
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.509.38117.3025502575-0.97
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5216.5026502650-0.93
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.5040442.602540252020.95
Safdarganj(UP)3.005063.0024502450-
Naanpara(UP)2.7035634.40244024309.91
Kosikalan(UP)2.504.17217.90257025801.18
Akbarpur(UP)2.2022.22376.10243524303.18
Sonamura(Tri)1.8012.561.8028002800-
Anandnagar(UP)1.80100203.602545253513.11
Charra(UP)1.80-10101.9025502550NC
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.6023.0841.3029302950-
Lalganj(UP)1.50-16.67262.1023502350-
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-2574.9024002400-
Jhansi(UP)1.40-22.22138.70248524804.63
Maudaha(UP)1.404028.80230023602.22
Muskara(UP)1.20-2067.00235023253.98
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC13.00112001120020.43
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC82.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC81.004200420090.91
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.0066.6717.902500250028.21
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-33.3351.502510251012.05
Achnera(UP)0.80NC36.6025452550-0.59
Bangarmau(UP)0.80-33.33206.80248524859.23
Melaghar(Tri)0.70-3055.70280027003.70
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-6048.1026002580-
Published on July 08, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.