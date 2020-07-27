Rice Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:37:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2634.00112.08123525.00465046502.20
Siliguri(WB)269.00NC6434.0036003600-
Gondal(UP)113.509.137923.0024202420-1.22
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)100.00-25.932297.002660265011.76
Dadri(UP)100.00-9.091750.0059505950-
Bindki(UP)90.00-105850.002530254011.95
Mandya(Kar)80.00-68.255190.0024502450-
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1870.00300030007.14
Barhaj(UP)70.0016.6710136.00260025708.79
Kasimbazar(WB)63.00-3.081525.00266026800.38
Azamgarh(UP)60.00205381.70257525755.10
Hardoi(UP)60.001008492.8024502460-4.30
Kalipur(WB)52.00-36.592985.0024002400NC
Sindhanur(Kar)50.0031.58351.00187518204.17
Ballia(UP)50.00-28.573083.00260026008.33
Choubepur(UP)48.006.672274.3525502580-4.67
Gorakhpur(UP)47.5018.75989.7025502550-
Saharanpur(UP)46.0017.952601.5027252730-6.36
Dahod(Guj)44.4010101024.0042004200-2.33
Kopaganj(UP)41.00-16.331723.00258525805.73
Aligarh(UP)40.00-204282.00255025400.39
Khalilabad(UP)40.0033.331740.002550255013.33
Mainpuri(UP)39.008.333973.5025762580-2.05
Jhargram(WB)36.0012.5804.0029002600NC
Madhoganj(UP)35.00253623.50244524607.24
Beldanga(WB)35.0016.671485.00270027005.88
Firozabad(UP)32.5018.181650.6025702580-
Manvi(Kar)32.00-8.57794.0017001740-
Bhadravathi(Kar)31.00158.33139.00190120005.61
Hapur(UP)30.00NC1157.0027002680-9.40
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC1582.00263026201.15
Meerut(UP)30.00-9.09850.5028102800-5.39
Mathura(UP)28.00NC3009.5025502560-0.78
Sahiyapur(UP)25.0078.572527.00256025606.67
Shamli(UP)22.00-121189.40278527800.91
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-23.084476.0027802780-5.76
Bharwari(UP)20.00NC150.5018501900-
Champadanga(WB)20.0025698.00320032006.67
Gazipur(UP)18.508.822156.00324032400.93
Utraula(UP)18.50-2.63502.2024202420-
Sirsaganj(UP)17.50-2.781122.5025502540-4.85
Nawabganj(UP)16.00-11.11770.002420242051.25
Islampur(WB)16.0014.29664.8033003000-8.33
Paliakala(UP)15.00-14.29645.00244024255.63
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-6.671143.0024502520-9.26
Rampur(UP)14.0016.67653.50263026303.14
Raiganj(WB)13.00-13.33564.5032002900-8.57
Holenarsipura(Kar)12.00100133.0020002100-
Mawana(UP)12.0020262.2027702775-
Kayamganj(UP)12.00201964.0025102510-4.92
Devariya(UP)12.00-41060.50257525708.42
Karvi(UP)11.0015.79621.50240024151.05
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC386.00250024804.17
Raibareilly(UP)7.507.141583.002460246012.33
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00-17.65846.3024802500-
Kasganj(UP)6.0020484.50258025801.18
Fatehpur(UP)5.5044.742280.70250025156.84
Mahoba(UP)5.006.38460.10245024708.17
Unnao(UP)5.00-33.33215.3024752465NC
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-80391.5025302530-
Naanpara(UP)4.8050664.40244024609.91
Mirzapur(UP)4.5012.5298.502665267510.35
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC244.5026502640-0.93
Achalda(UP)4.0033.33341.902500250013.12
Lucknow(UP)3.702.784966.9024002450-12.73
Akbarpur(UP)3.502.94398.60245024503.81
Tundla(UP)3.50-41.67273.5025602580-0.78
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.40NC603.9024802500-0.80
Kosikalan(UP)3.007.14243.4025402550-1.17
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)2.70-3.57131.403400340013.33
Charra(UP)2.6044.44118.70255025600.99
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.60-27.78142.10258525500.58
Ranaghat(WB)2.50NC71.404200420020.00
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.2010198.6025502600-1.92
Muskara(UP)2.0053.8578.10240023503.23
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC86.5024502450-
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.00-2026.0029002900-23.68
Baberu(UP)1.80-1086.20240024207.87
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.50-5070.102510251012.05
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.40-6.6755.3029302880-
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.30NC11.3024302460-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.205027.302500250028.21
Lalganj(UP)1.2020273.0023502350-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC91.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC90.004200420090.91
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-28.57214.802535253012.67
Khatra(WB)1.00-16.67104.5025502600-1.92
Bangarmau(UP)0.90-35.71210.50247524607.61
Kasipur(WB)0.611.672.4625802570-3.01
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-33.3323.20248524857.58
Published on July 27, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.