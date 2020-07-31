Rice Prices

as on : 31-07-2020 03:51:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Wansi(UP)1000.00-1303.002560-21.33
Bangalore(Kar)837.00-32.66126579.00465046503.33
Mandya(Kar)418.00422.55608.0028502450-
Sultanpur(UP)200.00NC7707.0023152325-15.82
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)120.00202417.002700266013.21
Gondal(UP)114.504.098265.5024202420-1.22
Dadri(UP)85.00-152025.0059505930-
Hardoi(UP)80.0033.338632.8024302440-3.19
Kalipur(WB)74.0013.853124.00240024006.67
Bindki(UP)70.00-22.225920.00255025307.59
Kasimbazar(WB)62.50NC1650.00268026601.13
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)55.80-0.36484.0027002700-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.0011.115815.0023002300-6.12
Sahiyapur(UP)50.0066.672647.00256025605.13
Kopaganj(UP)49.00-5.771824.00258525805.73
Choubepur(UP)48.0095.922391.8526002570-2.80
Azamgarh(UP)45.00-105531.70256525654.69
Aligarh(UP)40.00-204412.00255025400.39
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-33.332705.0028502850-2.73
Gorakhpur(UP)40.00-11.111104.7025702560-
Beldanga(WB)40.0014.291525.00270027008.00
Lakhimpur(UP)37.005.712856.00244024504.72
Saharanpur(UP)37.0027.592699.5027502750-5.82
Teliamura(Tri)35.00NC524.0029002900NC
Faizabad(UP)35.002.941574.00243024302.32
Basti(UP)34.006.251732.00257025606.20
Meerut(UP)34.00-2.86959.5028102810-5.39
Firozabad(UP)33.0013.791712.6025752590-
Hapur(UP)30.00-14.291247.0026702670-10.40
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-14.291835.002550255013.33
Muradabad(UP)30.00-14.291677.00262026002.34
Madhoganj(UP)30.00203708.50243024358.00
Memari(WB)30.00100144.002500245011.11
Mathura(UP)29.0011.543088.5025402560-1.17
Bidar(Kar)28.0021.74167.0024002400-4.00
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.0016.672281.00260026008.33
Paliakala(UP)27.5057.14710.00242024307.08
Mainpuri(UP)26.00-3.74054.5026102600-0.76
Agra(UP)25.00253496.50261026300.38
Shamli(UP)25.0011.111256.90278527850.91
Asansol(WB)24.001.871247.01310031009.15
Durgapur(WB)23.50-2.081204.25270027602.66
Muzzafarnagar(UP)23.0053.334539.0027852785-5.75
Kolaghat(WB)23.00NC252.0024002450-4.00
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)23.00-4.17282.0024002450-4.00
Utraula(UP)22.507.14565.7024202420-
Champadanga(WB)22.0022.22738.003200320014.29
Vilaspur(UP)21.00-4.551684.20264026405.18
Egra/contai(WB)21.0016.67575.002600260013.04
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-33.332538.502580256019.44
Jaunpur(UP)19.00-38.711577.502600260010.17
Etawah(UP)18.00502600.5025002535-5.30
Farukhabad(UP)18.0038.461195.0024802500-6.42
Medinipur(West)(WB)18.0020143.00290029001.75
Rampur(UP)16.0014.29695.50263026302.73
Tundla(UP)16.00255.56297.50260026300.58
Unnao(UP)15.503.3330.506675665096.32
Badayoun(UP)15.0036.361102.50262026004.38
Gazipur(UP)15.00-3.232200.50325032500.62
Banda(UP)12.00100365.50243024553.18
Etah(UP)12.0071.43449.5025702580-0.77
Bharthna(UP)12.00-14.292352.0025502540-3.77
Jangipura(UP)12.00-14.29680.002580260010.26
Partaval(UP)11.50-36.11803.002515255010.07
Bahraich(UP)11.0046.671126.5023802400-2.06
Robertsganj(UP)11.00-21.43322.60250024907.07
Jhijhank(UP)10.00100401.5025002530-
Raath(UP)9.0050255.6023502350-
Barhaj(UP)9.00-9110305.00258025807.50
Mohamadabad(UP)8.0014.29867.8025002480-
Kayamganj(UP)8.00-201997.0025102520-5.28
Devariya(UP)8.00-11.111088.50257025656.20
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29409.00250025002.04
Rasda(UP)8.00-27.27535.00262526301093.18
Naugarh(UP)7.50-253758.50255025555.15
Raibareilly(UP)7.50-11.761639.502465246512.56
Karvi(UP)7.50-16.67646.00243024202.75
Fatehpur(UP)7.3012.312302.00251525207.02
Atarra(UP)6.00-14.29860.50242524504.30
Mawana(UP)6.00-14.29284.2028002790-
Chandoli(UP)5.0066.6790.702600258511.83
Kasganj(UP)5.0025498.50260025901.96
Nadia(WB)5.00NC270.0038003800NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)5.00-16.671182.00280028001.82
Mirzapur(UP)4.5012.5307.00264526609.52
Auraiya(UP)4.0014.29260.1025202530-4.18
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-22.22256.0026502650-0.93
Tulsipur(UP)3.5016.6798.6024202420-
Akbarpur(UP)3.5016.67408.60245024500.82
Kalyani(WB)3.50NC91.00345034501.47
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.40-2.86614.2025002460-3.85
Jayas(UP)3.3017.86726.902300230012.20
Mothkur(UP)3.007.1417.6024802490-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-11.76151.30258525600.98
Mahoba(UP)3.00-14.29470.60247024609.05
Achalda(UP)3.00-25352.902500252013.12
Kosikalan(UP)2.9011.54251.70254025500.40
Naanpara(UP)2.80-33.33675.00240024002.13
Uluberia(WB)2.803.761.1027002700-6.90
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.5025478.102620264024.76
Baberu(UP)2.2046.6791.60242024208.76
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.105202.7026002600NC
Khurja(UP)2.00-20213.6026332660-2.48
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-33.33162.9026302685-2.59
Muskara(UP)2.002581.70240024503.23
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC91.5024002400-
Khatra(WB)2.00100106.5026002550NC
Charra(UP)1.90-5124.80255025500.99
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.80NC75.502510251512.05
Bareilly(UP)1.50-801999.50260025853.59
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-40270.0015262600-48.27
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC52.5026102580-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.407.6959.6029502950-
Jhansi(UP)1.40-12.5151.20248524804.63
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-33.3331.102500250028.21
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC92.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC91.004200420090.91
Melaghar(Tri)1.00NC65.703000280011.11
Lalganj(UP)1.00-33.33276.5023502350-
Anandnagar(UP)0.90-18.18218.60254025555.83
Gurusarai(UP)0.90NC25.00248524857.58
Dahod(Guj)0.80-66.671035.90420042005.00
Atrauli(UP)0.7016.678.0025502560-
Maudaha(UP)0.7016.6734.50235023600.43
Achnera(UP)0.60-14.2941.60261025801.95

Published on July 31, 2020
