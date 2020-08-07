Rice Prices

as on : 07-08-2020 05:44:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1218.00-0.57129907.004950495010.00
Gangavathi(Kar)413.0052.41043.0019421944-
Bangarpet(Kar)365.00-19.079121.0022002100-
Sultanpur(UP)150.00-150.002350--
Dadri(UP)140.0064.712165.0059505950-
Sindhanur(Kar)125.00316.67531.00188018804.44
Gondal(UP)116.004.048717.0024202420-1.22
Barhaj(UP)100.0011.1110595.00257025707.08
Azamgarh(UP)80.0014.295794.20256525605.12
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC2010.00300030007.14
Bindki(UP)70.00NC5990.00250025505.04
Sainthia(WB)68.003.03432.00261026106.10
Jangipur(WB)67.000.75925.0029902975-
Kasimbazar(WB)65.0041715.00277526804.72
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.009.095930.0023002350-6.12
Hardoi(UP)60.00-14.298827.8024402460-2.40
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)56.000.36540.0027002700-
Gorakhpur(UP)55.00-23.611286.7025402545-
Kandi(WB)52.00-1.891765.50270027005.88
Sehjanwa(UP)50.001502628.502570257518.98
Teliamura(Tri)40.0014.29564.0028002900-3.45
Aligarh(UP)40.00-11.114587.0025502540NC
Ballia(UP)40.00-33.333303.00262526309.38
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00NC2875.0028502850-2.40
Naugarh(UP)40.00603823.50256025505.57
Saharanpur(UP)40.00252834.5027252700-7.31
Choubepur(UP)40.00-3.612473.3524702450-7.66
Raibareilly(UP)39.005501684.50245024508.89
Faizabad(UP)35.0016.671671.00240024201.05
Mainpuri(UP)34.0013.334175.0026102625-0.76
Lalitpur(UP)32.0023.081748.5024502480-8.58
Asansol(WB)32.0033.331279.01310031009.15
Firozabad(UP)31.50-4.551805.6025902580-
Basti(UP)31.0063.161797.00257025705.54
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-14.291910.002550254013.33
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC1802.00263026203.14
Meerut(UP)27.00-22.861021.5028252825-4.88
Shamli(UP)27.00-101363.90277527750.54
Katwa(WB)26.701.14401.8025002550-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)26.004480.0025002550-
Chintamani(Kar)25.00177.78555.002500250011.11
Pukhrayan(UP)25.0025645.00245025004.26
Bharwari(UP)25.00150235.5018001750-
Paliakala(UP)25.0042.86779.50241024256.40
Chorichora(UP)25.0042.861528.50255025606.92
Bankura Sadar(WB)25.00-10.712379.00260026008.33
Durgapur(WB)24.002.131228.25285027008.37
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)24.00NC330.0024002400-4.00
Kolaghat(WB)23.00NC298.0024002400-4.00
Vilaspur(UP)21.00NC1726.20263026404.78
Egra/contai(WB)21.00NC596.002600260013.04
Agra(UP)20.00-9.093592.0026202630-1.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)19.00-54623.0027802780-5.92
Utraula(UP)19.00-5641.2024302420-
Rampur(UP)17.0013.33744.50263026302.73
Jasra(UP)16.50-8.3364.50252025300.80
Nawabganj(UP)16.006.67838.002420242051.25
Balrampur(UP)16.006.671125.00242524255.43
Medinipur(West)(WB)16.0014.29173.00290029001.75
Jhijhank(UP)15.0050441.5025302500-
Bharthna(UP)15.007.142381.0025302520-4.17
Lalbagh(WB)13.206.4538.802890287511.58
Kalna(WB)12.50-69.88951.00285029805.56
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-36.841259.0024602480-7.17
Mawana(UP)12.00-20334.2027902785-
Soharatgarh(UP)12.00601561.70257025655.33
Jiaganj(WB)12.001.6923.802890286011.58
Bahraich(UP)11.8022.921147.9024002380-1.23
Rampurhat(WB)11.50-4.17283.502610261013.48
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)10.60562.5143.603400340013.33
Badayoun(UP)10.00-33.331112.50262526204.17
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-41.182694.00256025605.57
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-16.672037.0024802500-6.77
Dahod(Guj)9.4010751045.30430042007.50
Banda(UP)9.0020382.00243024453.85
Etawah(UP)9.00-18.182647.5025352530-2.50
Devariya(UP)8.50-5.561106.00258025756.61
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29439.00250024752.04
Karvi(UP)8.0023.08677.50244024503.17
Rasda(UP)8.00-20568.00262026001090.91
Bareilly(UP)7.50502015.50260026252.77
Etah(UP)7.00-12.5477.50261026001.95
Mirzapur(UP)6.5030318.502675268010.77
Mohamadabad(UP)6.50-18.75895.8024602500-
Fatehpur(UP)6.2029.172324.10251025006.81
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00201209.00280028001.82
Atarra(UP)5.00-16.67879.50245024403.81
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67517.50261026101.56
Nadia(WB)5.0025279.0036003750-5.26
Kannauj(UP)4.5012.5471.6025202500-4.55
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC272.0026502650-1.12
Achalda(UP)4.00NC370.902500255013.12
Chandoli(UP)3.5016.67100.702575257010.75
Kosikalan(UP)3.5016.67261.20255025601.59
Lucknow(UP)3.50-10.264982.7024102415-13.15
Naanpara(UP)3.50-23.91690.30238023900.85
Raath(UP)3.50-68.18285.1023502350-
Milak(UP)3.50-12.5159.0026302600-
Kalyani(WB)3.50-12.598.5034003450NC
Mahoba(UP)3.3010476.90246024608.61
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.30NC627.8024802480-4.62
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.20-8.57158.00257525600.19
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00-14.29487.302600261023.81
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.30NC80.102510251012.05
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.1075206.0026002600NC
Auraiya(UP)2.00-20271.6025402500-3.05
Baberu(UP)2.0017.6595.30243024309.21
Shikohabad(UP)2.0033.33275.5026002625-11.86
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-33.33106.1024202420-
Khatra(WB)2.00NC108.5026002600NC
Khair(UP)1.505082.8025902590-0.38
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-6.25416.7024202420-0.41
Muskara(UP)1.50-6.2587.8023502375NC
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.50NC32.5028002800-26.32
Balarampur(WB)1.50-2529.03260027000.78
Melaghar(Tri)1.205069.80280028003.70
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.20-14.2963.5029002950-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.202033.302500250028.21
Khurja(UP)1.20-40214.8026502633-1.85
Buland Shahr(UP)1.20-40164.1026502630-2.21
Anandnagar(UP)1.10-8.33221.902555255011.09
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC96.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC95.0022002200NC
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.00NC13.3024402440-
Bangarmau(UP)1.00-16.67213.70244024506.09
Lalganj(UP)1.00NC280.5023502350-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC93.5024202400-
Achnera(UP)0.60NC43.40262026302.34
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC9.8025602560-
Risia(UP)0.60NC76.5023802450-
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-33.3325.6024852485-0.60
Kasipur(WB)0.561.824.1426002550-2.26

Published on August 07, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
