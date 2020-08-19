Rice Prices

as on : 19-08-2020 07:54:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1326.008.07135083.004950495010.00
Mandya(Kar)505.00182.1219133.0020602000-
Shahjahanpur(UP)330.001208321.0026052600-0.38
Sultanpur(UP)300.00508387.0023502400-14.55
Gangavathi(Kar)152.00-63.21195.0019401942-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)117.006.362779.002700268013.21
Gondal(UP)108.00-1.829268.5024202410-1.22
Azamgarh(UP)105.0056286.70256025754.92
Dadri(UP)100.00252470.0059505950-
Gorakhpur(UP)83.5012.841644.7025502560-
Hapur(UP)70.00NC1412.0028502830-4.36
Barhaj(UP)70.00-22.2211135.00257025707.08
Kandi(WB)70.00401885.50270027005.88
Kasimbazar(WB)66.50NC1913.0026502650NC
Ghaziabad(UP)60.0033.333070.0059902860105.14
Hardoi(UP)60.00-259097.8024502450-2.00
Sehjanwa(UP)60.00202917.502565257018.75
Bindki(UP)60.00-14.296200.00250025005.04
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)55.00-2.48707.2027002700-
Ballia(UP)50.00253393.00262026009.17
Allahabad(UP)40.00NC2742.5025502500-1.92
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00NC6060.0023502325-4.08
Pandua(WB)40.00NC1951.003250330018.18
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.54772.0025402550-0.39
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-12.52150.002560255013.78
Muradabad(UP)35.0016.671962.00262026252.75
Saharanpur(UP)35.00-2.782990.5027802775-5.44
Beldanga(WB)35.00NC1740.00270027008.00
Asansol(WB)32.006.671403.01310031009.15
Jhargram(WB)32.00-11.11979.0029002900NC
Faizabad(UP)31.5051800.50242524252.11
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.293076.00244024302.95
Chorichora(UP)30.009.091663.50255025656.92
Choubepur(UP)29.80-37.662617.4524752470-7.48
Firozabad(UP)29.5015.691925.6025902610-
Mainpuri(UP)29.505.364281.5026202645-0.38
Mathura(UP)28.007.693301.5025502580-0.78
Meerut(UP)27.50-14.061141.0028302825-4.71
Partaval(UP)27.5010907.002540254511.16
Katwa(WB)27.40-2.14511.7025002500-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)27.00NC563.0025002500-
Sindhanur(Kar)26.00-18.75589.00184018802.22
Paliakala(UP)25.0042.86880.00243024207.28
Bankura Sadar(WB)25.00108.332508.00260026008.33
Gajol(WB)25.00-16.67151.0027002800NC
English Bazar(WB)24.50-10.9152.0027002700NC
Lalitpur(UP)23.00-4.171823.5024702470-7.84
Vilaspur(UP)23.009.521811.20261526304.18
Durgapur(WB)22.00101312.25285029008.37
Bahraich(UP)21.2014.591247.0024152410-0.62
Karatgi(Kar)20.00-20.002125--
Jaunpur(UP)20.00NC1690.502650265012.29
Basti(UP)19.0026.671960.00256525655.34
Etawah(UP)18.00202690.5025202525-3.08
Utraula(UP)18.00NC749.7024102410-
Medinipur(West)(WB)18.0012.5225.00290029001.75
Shamli(UP)17.50-20.451495.40278027850.72
Madhoganj(UP)17.00-323856.00243524208.22
Nawabganj(UP)16.0014.29881.002400241050.00
Balrampur(UP)16.00-361233.00240024204.35
Rasda(UP)16.006.67653.50255025601059.09
Sirsaganj(UP)15.506.91291.5026202650-2.78
Banda(UP)15.00114.29426.50240024402.56
Pukhrayan(UP)15.00200700.00247024705.11
Bharthna(UP)14.00122418.5025602550-3.03
Pratapgarh(UP)13.00-10.34544.50241024257.83
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)13.0018.18167.603400340013.33
Lalbagh(WB)12.807.5663.502890287511.58
Varipaal(UP)12.7076.3919.9016501720-
Jiaganj(WB)12.201.6736.0023502890-9.27
Etah(UP)12.009.09525.50258025900.78
Farukhabad(UP)12.009.091321.0024602450-7.17
Mawana(UP)12.00-20391.2028002780-
Soharatgarh(UP)12.009.091644.70257025705.33
Jafarganj(UP)11.0083.331203.00242024002.98
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.601.92205.0031003100NC
Shimoga(Kar)10.00-65.52159.0020752125-
Atarra(UP)10.0011.11926.00243024302.97
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-33.334704.0027852780-5.75
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-9.092101.0025002470-6.02
Fatehpur(UP)8.8033.332365.40248524805.74
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29476.00250025002.04
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.0033.331247.00280028001.82
Raath(UP)7.80-13.33308.7023502350-
Raibareilly(UP)7.50251710.00245024508.89
Unnao(UP)7.507.14285.9024502475-1.01
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00NC924.8024602450-
Devariya(UP)7.0016.671148.50257025656.20
Kannauj(UP)7.0027.27496.6024502450-7.20
Jhijhank(UP)6.00-60477.5024852500-
Dahod(Guj)5.90-68.951088.90420042005.00
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67544.5025702580NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.205172.9025502555-0.78
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-33.33339.502675267510.77
Tulsipur(UP)4.0033.33113.1024002420-
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)4.00-33.3349.0024402450-
Tundla(UP)4.0014.29322.50264026302.33
Lucknow(UP)3.80-9.524994.1024502440-11.71
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50NC325.5026502650-1.12
Kosikalan(UP)3.5029.63274.00256025501.99
Naanpara(UP)3.50-23.91711.00240024101.69
Kalyani(WB)3.50-12.5109.5034003400NC
Mahoba(UP)3.0020490.10244024507.73
Achalda(UP)3.00-25386.902500250013.12
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.80-6.67643.5024602460-5.38
Bangarmau(UP)2.50NC218.70246524457.17
Balarampur(WB)2.50-7.4136.0325002600-3.10
Baberu(UP)2.2037.5100.90243024309.21
Auraiya(UP)2.00-42.86277.1025502530-2.67
Chandoli(UP)2.00-50106.702600258011.83
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.00NC87.302610261016.52
Pabiacherra(Tri)1.8012522.9027602760-
Anandnagar(UP)1.8038.46229.502545254010.65
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.6023.0873.9028502880-
Jhansi(UP)1.60-11.11163.20248024754.42
Sonamura(Tri)1.50-31.8266.9028002800-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.5015040.102500250028.21
Lalganj(UP)1.5025286.702350235034.29
Muskara(UP)1.50-16.6797.50250025006.38
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.50NC35.5028002800-26.32
Maudaha(UP)1.20-14.2941.70237023501.28
Akbarpur(UP)1.2020423.0024202420-0.41
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC102.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC101.0022002200NC
Atrauli(UP)0.7016.6712.4025602560-
Risia(UP)0.60-14.2978.4024302400-
Kasipur(WB)0.52-7.145.2226002590-2.26

Published on August 19, 2020
