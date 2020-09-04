Rice Prices

as on : 04-09-2020 01:38:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-208837.0023502300-13.76
Gondal(UP)115.50109825.5024002400-3.23
Dadri(UP)100.0017.653005.0059505950-
Barhaj(UP)90.00-18.1811985.00252025704.13
Kalipur(WB)84.0016.673823.00240024002.13
Mandya(Kar)74.00-71.768099.0025002400-
Kopaganj(UP)62.00NC2120.00255025753.87
Choubepur(UP)45.0016.882778.9524002450-10.11
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.295007.0025502540NC
Raibareilly(UP)39.50618.181798.0023002300-2.13
Jhargram(WB)37.002.781052.0029003000NC
Lalitpur(UP)36.00-5.261931.5024752460-5.89
Mainpuri(UP)36.002.864463.5025002650-3.47
Allahabad(UP)35.00NC2902.5025502500NC
Bharwari(UP)35.00-12.5310.5017001700-
Saharanpur(UP)34.00363179.5028202800-1.40
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.293333.00244024301.67
Beldanga(WB)30.00NC1835.00270027003.85
Firozabad(UP)28.50142094.6026002590-
Muradabad(UP)28.00-6.672180.00261026001.95
Madhoganj(UP)27.0028.573904.00243024255.19
Balrampur(UP)26.0041355.00240024004.35
Sahiyapur(UP)21.507.52855.50253025303.48
Vilaspur(UP)21.00NC1957.20258525802.99
Paliakala(UP)20.00NC941.00242024004.09
Champadanga(WB)18.0028.57892.003250325010.17
Sirsaganj(UP)16.00-3.031381.5026102600-1.88
Rasda(UP)16.006.67714.50255025601059.09
Medinipur(West)(WB)16.00-11.11241.00290029001.75
Gazipur(UP)15.503.332321.50326032600.93
Islampur(WB)15.00NC799.8034003400-5.56
Raiganj(WB)15.00NC700.5033003300-5.71
Unnao(UP)14.00211.11335.5024502450-7.55
Soharatgarh(UP)13.50-15.621774.70252025103.28
Sindhanur(Kar)13.00-13.002800--
Farukhabad(UP)13.0041383.5024502460-7.55
Utraula(UP)12.50-34.21799.7024002420-
Mawana(UP)11.0057.14464.2028002850-
Vishalpur(UP)10.00-37.5548.20265025500.57
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.00-16.671279.00280028001.82
Badayoun(UP)8.001001195.50260026201.56
Etah(UP)8.0033.33557.00260026101.56
Mahoba(UP)7.80-13.33509.60243024607.28
Mohamadabad(UP)6.8013.33963.1024502470-
Fatehpur(UP)6.5016.072433.10251025005.46
Devariya(UP)6.508.331189.50253525303.47
Amroha(UP)5.5022.22142.5025902570-0.38
Kasganj(UP)5.0025571.50261026201.95
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025358.502665267510.12
Kayamganj(UP)5.00-28.572149.0024702480-6.79
Nadia(WB)5.0066.67303.0032003350-15.79
Lucknow(UP)4.3019.445013.2024102400-13.93
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-20515.5025002475-
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5344.50264026402.52
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.50-22.22508.302620264024.76
Kalyani(WB)3.50NC113.0034003400NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.406.25182.7025902585-0.96
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.403.03667.7024602450-7.52
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50108.33166.60266526500.57
Chandoli(UP)2.2010112.602590258011.16
Khurja(UP)2.2083.33217.0026662650-0.34
Charra(UP)1.70-5.56145.70256025600.79
Jhansi(UP)1.60-20171.00250524905.47
Melaghar(Tri)1.5087.581.70280028003.70
Lalganj(UP)1.5050293.002300230031.43
Pilibhit(UP)1.50-94.6446986.0025852605-1.71
Muskara(UP)1.50NC100.50240023600.84
Wazirganj(UP)1.50-2556.0025902590-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC111.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC109.0022002200NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-28.57237.90251525104.79
Bangarmau(UP)0.80-77.14223.00245024503.16
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC17.1025552560-

Published on September 04, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
