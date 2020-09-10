Rice Prices

as on : 10-09-2020 07:31:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Shahjahanpur(UP)280.00129151.0026152605NC
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)140.0016.673289.002630268510.27
Gondal(UP)125.0013.6410060.5024002400-3.23
Utraula(UP)115.00827.42927.1024002400-
Barhaj(UP)100.0042.8612155.00253025304.12
Dadri(UP)90.00-103195.0059605960-
Bindki(UP)90.00-106570.00244024701.67
Kalipur(WB)88.004.763911.00240024002.13
Mandya(Kar)79.00-77.878535.0023002300-
Azamgarh(UP)75.00-42.316856.70254525403.46
Sainthia(WB)68.00-1.45569.00261026106.10
Kasimbazar(WB)66.00NC2045.0026752650-3.78
Hapur(UP)60.00NC1672.0027702820-2.81
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.00-14.296240.0021501900-7.53
Choubepur(UP)52.50-7.572888.2524002425-10.11
Kopaganj(UP)52.00-14.752233.00255025453.66
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0042.863335.0028602850-2.22
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)50.00-9.09757.2027002700-
Aligarh(UP)45.0012.55092.0025402540NC
Pandua(WB)45.00-13.462048.003250325010.17
Kandi(WB)43.00-28.331988.50272026406.67
Allahabad(UP)40.00NC2982.5023152500-9.22
Ballia(UP)40.00-33.333543.00264026509.54
Saharanpur(UP)40.00NC3259.5028102825-1.06
Memari(WB)37.0037.04208.002550255013.33
Shamli(UP)36.00201632.40282528102.36
Beldanga(WB)35.0016.671870.00270027003.85
Sangli(Mah)33.0057.1474.0045504000-
Mainpuri(UP)33.00104526.5026502600NC
Lakhimpur(UP)32.00-8.573400.0024302440-0.41
Basti(UP)31.50-102093.00254025503.67
Firozabad(UP)31.0014.812152.6025502590-
Asansol(WB)31.00-3.121466.01310031006.90
Manvi(Kar)30.00-72.731311.0023501936-
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-33.332382.00255025507.37
Lalitpur(UP)30.00-11.761995.5025102485-4.20
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-33.333292.502540252017.59
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.00NC2607.00250025004.17
Katwa(WB)27.20-0.73538.9025502500-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.0018.184883.0028102825-1.40
Mathura(UP)26.00NC3481.5025802550-0.77
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)26.00-3.7589.0025502500-
Sindhanur(Kar)25.00-63.77848.0014001400-22.22
Muradabad(UP)25.00-19.352236.00259026000.78
Agra(UP)25.0013.643807.0026352640-0.57
Madhoganj(UP)25.00253949.00243024304.74
Balrampur(UP)25.004.171404.00240024006.19
Gorakhpur(UP)24.50-23.441853.7025402530-
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)24.00NC354.0025002400-7.41
Durgapur(WB)21.00-4.551333.25290028508.21
Kolaghat(WB)21.00-8.7319.0025002400-7.41
Partaval(UP)20.00-11.111013.002665254013.40
Vilaspur(UP)20.00-4.761998.20259025803.19
Paliakala(UP)19.0011.76977.00241024254.33
Jaunpur(UP)18.50-38.331818.002630260011.91
Sirsaganj(UP)16.50101413.0026002630-2.62
Dahod(Guj)16.20-66.461179.20432543008.13
Raath(UP)16.00128.57345.2023752350-
Kolar(Kar)15.0087.5410.00509150730.37
Banda(UP)15.0036.36480.50242024151.47
Pukhrayan(UP)15.0050743.0022002400-6.38
Chorichora(UP)15.00-11.761805.50250025102.46
Chintamani(Kar)14.00-17.65687.0022002200-2.22
Farukhabad(UP)14.00121410.0024752450-6.60
Bharthna(UP)14.0021.742457.0025002515-5.30
Etawah(UP)12.009.092729.5024602455-6.46
Mawana(UP)12.00NC488.2028002800-
Jafarganj(UP)12.0071.431254.0024102420-0.41
Rasda(UP)12.00-25742.50256025501063.64
Champadanga(WB)12.00-33.33904.00315032505.00
Bahraich(UP)11.80-18.621354.9024002400-1.64
Pratapgarh(UP)11.00NC579.50240024107.38
Rampurhat(WB)10.80-6.09294.30261026108.75
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)10.80-16.92178.403400340013.33
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.702.88236.4031003200NC
Kalna(WB)10.50-16961.5028002850-2.44
Nawabganj(UP)10.00-16.67937.002400240050.00
Kayamganj(UP)10.00NC2169.0024602490-7.17
Jhijhank(UP)10.0025533.5023802430-
Kalyani(WB)10.00185.71123.0034003400NC
Mahoba(UP)9.00-3.23527.90245024606.75
Soharatgarh(UP)9.00-5.261793.20253025302.43
Sahiyapur(UP)8.00-202873.50255025404.29
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11524.0024502460-4.30
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00-201287.00280028001.82
Bijnaur(UP)7.50-6.25303.50259026009.28
Amroha(UP)7.0027.27149.5025802590-0.77
Etah(UP)7.00-12.5572.00260026000.58
Raibareilly(UP)7.0016.671811.0023202310-2.11
Mohamadabad(UP)6.50-7.14976.6024602460-
Kannauj(UP)6.00-7.69529.6024002450-7.69
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC581.50261026102.35
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC363.50267026659.65
Auraiya(UP)4.50NC288.1024702480-3.14
Devariya(UP)4.50-30.771200.50253025402.85
Atarra(UP)4.0014.29954.50238024100.21
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.00-4.76190.9025702560-2.28
Achalda(UP)4.00NC419.902470250011.76
Tulsipur(UP)4.00300118.1024002420-
Naanpara(UP)4.00122.22728.2024002400NC
Nadia(WB)4.00-20307.0034003200-10.53
Unnao(UP)3.50-12.5343.0024452435-8.60
Lucknow(UP)3.50-16.675020.9024502480-13.43
Pilibhit(UP)3.504046992.0025602610-2.29
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.50NC511.802620262024.76
Vishalpur(UP)3.00-70551.2025802650-2.09
Uluberia(WB)2.80NC69.5026002600-10.34
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-16.67290.0025402560-2.31
Tundla(UP)2.50-61.54339.5026302620-0.38
Bishalgarh(Tri)2.20NC2740.0036003600-
Muskara(UP)2.0011.11104.3023752400-0.21
Charra(UP)1.60-33.33149.70255025500.39
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050294.0026252625-11.32
Puranpur(UP)1.50-252196.0025902600-0.38
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.50NC37.0028002800-26.32
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.407.6984.9029302850-
Baberu(UP)1.30-18.75105.30240024103.23
Maudaha(UP)1.20NC42.90242023702.11
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.20-42.86215.0026002600NC
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC113.0022002200NC
Devala(Mah)1.00NC2.0013701365-
Murud(Mah)1.00NC111.0022002200NC
Bareilly(UP)1.00-502058.0025952590-2.08
Khair(UP)1.00NC86.6025802580-0.39
Lalganj(UP)1.0025294.802300230031.43
Milak(UP)1.00-71.43160.0026002630-
Anandnagar(UP)0.90NC239.70252025105.00
Atrauli(UP)0.70NC18.5025502550-
Khatra(WB)0.70-22.22113.6026002600-1.89
Achnera(UP)0.60NC47.00262026202.75
Gurusarai(UP)0.60NC26.2024502485-2.00
Kasipur(WB)0.5813.736.3125002560-6.02

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 10, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.