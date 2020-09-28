Rice Prices

as on : 28-09-2020 02:00:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC13340.0035003500NC
Mandya(Kar)262.00285.298865.0023252330-
Bindki(UP)110.00106780.00245024500.82
Dadri(UP)100.00-9.093590.0059805950-
Barhaj(UP)55.0037.512450.00255025406.25
Kandi(WB)54.00-5.262099.50270027005.88
Ballia(UP)50.00NC3693.002650264011.81
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC5347.0025502540-0.39
Sahiyapur(UP)40.00602984.00256025554.49
Shamli(UP)40.0017.651744.4027502830-0.36
Sehjanwa(UP)40.00NC3462.502550255018.06
Beldanga(WB)40.0014.291910.00265027001.92
Kopaganj(UP)39.00-32.762330.00255525503.65
Mainpuri(UP)30.00-7.694624.0026002630-0.76
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.00NC2691.00250025004.17
Mathura(UP)25.004.173578.5025702560-2.65
Madhoganj(UP)25.00-19.354005.00243024253.85
Balrampur(UP)24.0026.321492.00238023604.85
Vilaspur(UP)19.002.72076.20258525952.99
Jaunpur(UP)18.80-41.251910.30252526307.45
Sirsaganj(UP)18.0012.51463.0026102630-1.14
Rampur(UP)16.0033.33863.50260026001.96
Sindhanur(Kar)15.00-11.7645.0024002550-
Mawana(UP)15.00NC529.2028402800-
Naugarh(UP)15.00253891.50254025403.25
Jafarganj(UP)14.001001297.0023602360-2.88
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-40.911472.0024602500-10.87
Bijnaur(UP)9.50171.43333.00257525758.65
Amroha(UP)9.0028.57188.0025802580-0.77
Soharatgarh(UP)8.5041.671816.20254525403.04
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00601306.0028002800NC
Fatehpur(UP)6.20-15.072476.70249024853.32
Mangaon(Mah)6.00-45.45145.003800380035.71
Raibareilly(UP)6.00-91.892033.5023502350-0.84
Vilthararoad(UP)5.00NC365.0021002100-2.33
Pilibhit(UP)4.5012.547008.0025752560-4.45
Tundla(UP)4.5012.5354.00262526301.74
Naanpara(UP)4.2040742.2023602380-0.63
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29360.00264026401.54
Kalyani(WB)4.00-60127.0034003400NC
Kamalghat(Tri)3.002006.0033003800-
Kosikalan(UP)3.007.14301.1025602560-1.92
Pukhrayan(UP)3.00-57.14753.0021802000-7.23
Jhijhank(UP)3.00-25556.5022002185-
Uluberia(WB)2.80-6.6775.3026002600-10.34
Bishalgarh(Tri)2.20-122744.7035003500-
Charra(UP)2.204.76157.8025502550NC
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.00-39.39679.4024502480-10.91
Purwa(UP)1.707013.7024352465-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.50-16.6788.2029602900-
Lalganj(UP)1.2020298.202300230031.43
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC119.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC117.0022002200NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-16.6785.80280028003.70
Anandnagar(UP)1.0025245.70253525355.63
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-2052.80240024004.35

Published on September 28, 2020
