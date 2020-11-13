Rice Prices

as on : 13-11-2020 04:20:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2087.000.4393661.0036004200-22.58
Shahjahanpur(UP)1105.000.4516736.0024252420-11.66
Etawah(UP)310.00-3.123113.5022902290-11.07
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC13340.0035003500NC
Madhoganj(UP)165.0037.53901.0022502250-4.26
Bharthna(UP)155.00181.821447.0023302370-8.63
Lakhimpur(UP)150.002.044793.8020802090-11.86
Raibareilly(UP)145.001218.181874.5023152315-1.91
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)140.0010.244241.0022752280-4.61
Hardoi(UP)140.00-22.227832.8022602270-8.87
Azamgarh(UP)135.00-3.577377.70252525251.81
Choubepur(UP)130.0013.844808.0022002175-16.51
Mainpuri(UP)120.009.094471.50256025502.40
Kalipur(WB)92.008.243851.0023002300-4.17
Sainthia(WB)75.004.17851.00261026106.10
Kandi(WB)70.009.382757.50272027104.62
Kasimbazar(WB)69.00151990.5026002650-1.89
Kopaganj(UP)65.00-8.452824.00249024900.81
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)56.200.361150.6026502700-
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0066.673710.0028252820-3.09
Sindhanur(Kar)49.00-37.18730.0025002450-
Dahod(Guj)43.7085.171291.10430043007.50
Gazipur(UP)43.007.51829.5030003000-8.54
Ballia(UP)40.00-203798.0023002310-5.35
Lalitpur(UP)40.00-502374.00245024304.48
Paliakala(UP)40.0048.151425.5021002120-13.58
Barhaj(UP)40.00-209284.00253025005.86
Agra(UP)38.00-52933.00259025750.78
Saharanpur(UP)38.00-15.563057.50270026903.05
Jhargram(WB)36.00NC959.0029003000NC
Allahabad(UP)35.00752862.0022552250-13.27
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)34.006.25721.0025502550-
Katwa(WB)33.603.38671.1025502550-
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.006.672344.0025002500NC
Shamli(UP)31.00-13.892065.9026802680NC
Manvi(Kar)30.00-252157.0015801580-14.59
Thodupuzha(Ker)30.00-57.141930.00300030003.45
Teliamura(Tri)30.007.14775.0029002900NC
Sahiyapur(UP)30.0030.432664.50255025503.24
Beldanga(WB)30.00NC2000.0026002600-3.70
Firozabad(UP)29.50-7.812606.00262026101.95
Mathura(UP)29.00-6.453076.50267026503.89
Jaunpur(UP)28.0055.561883.3022652260-4.03
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)26.00-7.141006.0028002800NC
Faizabad(UP)25.00-24.242118.5023502350-4.08
Naugarh(UP)25.0066.671658.00252025401.20
Rampur(UP)24.0014.291042.5024602460-8.89
Gorakhpur(UP)22.50-252278.00249024800.81
Ghatal(WB)21.00-12.5181.403320331025.28
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00100698.5021352130-9.53
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-33.333717.50250025400.81
Partaval(UP)19.00-9.521095.50255025506.25
Champadanga(WB)18.0012.5831.0030003000-4.76
Banda(UP)16.0033.33574.00242524403.19
Farukhabad(UP)16.0014.291345.0023002280-16.06
Medinipur(West)(WB)16.0014.29317.0029003000-3.33
Mandya(Kar)15.00-37.59387.0022002780-
Bahraich(UP)15.00-10.711556.6023502350-4.47
Raiganj(WB)14.00-6.67513.5031003100-15.07
Rampurhat(WB)13.5014.41280.90261026108.75
Mahoba(UP)13.4010.74637.10242024306.14
Islampur(WB)13.00-7.14522.8032003200-14.67
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)13.001.56273.30310031003.33
Chorichora(UP)12.00-201865.00252025000.40
Bethuadahari(WB)12.009.0983.7034003350-8.11
Robertsganj(UP)11.0083.33420.0022152110-5.74
Kasganj(UP)8.0060411.0025802570-1.15
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29605.0023002320-10.68
Karvi(UP)8.00-15.79700.00243024202.53
Naanpara(UP)7.60-13.64525.70232023201.75
Etah(UP)7.00-22.22605.50258025700.39
Mirzapur(UP)6.50-13.33370.5022652265-6.60
Mohamadabad(UP)6.50-18.75894.0023102280-
Devariya(UP)6.508.331000.30252025251.61
Rasda(UP)6.50NC858.5022702280931.82
Mangaon(Mah)6.00-45.45112.003800380035.71
Jhijhank(UP)6.00-70599.5021502130-11.89
Auraiya(UP)5.00-28.57217.8022702250-12.69
Lucknow(UP)4.00-13.043394.8024102400-9.91
Balarampur(WB)4.00-33.3382.373000300016.28
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.50-7.89236.80257025600.39
Kosikalan(UP)3.20-11.11272.80260026001.96
Nadia(WB)3.00-40281.0034003300-10.53
Uluberia(WB)2.80NC108.4025202520-13.10
Melaghar(Tri)2.50212.588.4027002800-3.57
Shikohabad(UP)2.50NC184.5025502550-15.00
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.5025106.8022602260NC
Muskara(UP)2.0066.67573.90237523506.03
Bangarmau(UP)1.8020127.8022002275-11.11
Baberu(UP)1.60NC93.30242524203.19
Chandoli(UP)1.60-5.88136.20238023750.63
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.5015063.3024102425-3.60
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC20.0011200100001.82
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC96.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC94.0022002200-47.62
Anandnagar(UP)1.0042.86193.50250025202.25
Lalganj(UP)1.00-33.33217.002150215022.86
Maudaha(UP)0.80NC42.40242524402.54
Risia(UP)0.8014.2970.3023502350-
Achnera(UP)0.60NC39.80257025800.78

Published on November 13, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
