Rice Prices

as on : 15-12-2020 02:47:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Hardoi(UP)270.00-3.5712332.8021802200-9.54
Sultanpur(UP)250.002511137.00235023501.08
Choubepur(UP)163.0014.797963.2022852275-3.18
Etawah(UP)140.0027.275073.5022752275-10.78
Lakhimpur(UP)130.00NC6753.8021202100-11.67
Gondal(UP)126.50-4.5312392.0023002300-5.54
Raibareilly(UP)111.001287.52971.5023102300-2.12
Sindhanur(Kar)106.00457.891166.0013001450-23.53
Fatehpur(UP)94.50-3.572952.3023002300-3.16
Ballia(UP)80.0033.334718.0022102240-6.36
Kalipur(WB)80.00-11.114647.0024002400NC
Barabanki(UP)71.0018.331136.0023502340-5.05
Kandi(WB)70.004.483697.50275027505.77
Hapur(UP)60.00203172.00276027603.76
Sahiyapur(UP)60.001003254.5024502470-0.81
Lalitpur(UP)50.00-16.673364.00248024604.20
Barhaj(UP)50.002510454.00246024603.36
Manvi(Kar)45.00-43.752903.0016511650-10.76
Aligarh(UP)45.00NC5727.0025502540NC
Agra(UP)45.00NC3393.00257025500.39
Pandua(WB)45.0018.421518.00315031501.61
Gazipur(UP)43.0022.862517.5029002900-8.23
Shamli(UP)41.0051.852651.90278027805.10
Atarra(UP)40.0033.331283.502420242510.00
Basti(UP)40.00-14.893358.5024302440-1.62
Bankura Sadar(WB)40.00-4.762848.0025002500NC
Bahraich(UP)38.0039.712220.4023302350-5.28
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-12.53077.00252525154.12
Mainpuri(UP)35.00-72.876710.50256025400.79
Kayamganj(UP)32.006.672092.0022502280-18.48
Mathura(UP)32.006.673574.5025602550-0.39
Asansol(WB)31.203.311696.2229003020NC
Durgapur(WB)30.2028.511425.20285029501.79
Pukhrayan(UP)30.0050958.5021702140-0.46
Muzzafarnagar(UP)29.00-3.333261.00278527904.90
Sitapur(UP)27.00-3.57833.3021002120-14.46
Saharanpur(UP)26.00-18.753505.50278527855.09
Karjat(Mah)25.0052558.0050005000-
Faizabad(UP)25.00-23.082343.5023002310-2.13
Naugarh(UP)25.00-26.471830.0024202425-4.91
Paliakala(UP)25.00-33.331765.5021002110-7.89
Chorichora(UP)23.00-82056.0024352435-4.32
Robertsganj(UP)21.00-23.64825.0021802170-8.40
Islampur(WB)21.00-4.55746.8028002800-24.32
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-13.042175.3022502240-4.26
Sirsaganj(UP)19.00NC1886.0025302520-3.80
Jhijhank(UP)18.00125713.5021752190-8.61
Rampur(UP)17.0021.431294.5023802380-7.75
Raiganj(WB)17.00-10.53731.5027002700-26.03
Utraula(UP)15.00201614.6023002300-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)15.00-251294.0028002800NC
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-12.51654.0022802300-18.57
Tulsipur(UP)13.50-20.59395.1023002300-
Kasganj(UP)12.0050549.0025402560-1.55
Soharatgarh(UP)12.00-38.461314.2024252435-1.82
Tundla(UP)12.00-33.33530.5025602570NC
Champadanga(WB)12.00-33.33971.0030003000-4.76
Chintamani(Kar)10.00-56.52833.0021002150-22.22
Karvi(UP)10.00NC834.00242524504.30
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00NC3845.5024402470NC
Naanpara(UP)8.6013.16673.70233023403.56
Badayoun(UP)8.00NC1262.5023702375-9.37
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11749.0022202215-13.79
Rasda(UP)8.00NC978.5022252215911.36
Lucknow(UP)6.5041.33501.8023102380-7.60
Mangaon(Mah)6.00NC206.00380038008.57
Unnao(UP)6.00-20604.3021152100-20.93
Vilthararoad(UP)6.00-33.33253.0021002100-2.33
Puranpur(UP)6.00150999.9023202250-6.07
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)5.2062.550.5028002850-26.32
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)5.0011.1152.8040004000-
Milak(UP)4.5012.5222.8022202150-9.39
Bangarmau(UP)4.00233.33156.4021002100-14.29
Achalda(UP)4.00NC522.8022502250-13.46
Kosikalan(UP)3.509.38324.60256025500.79
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.20-11.11271.00256025650.20
Melaghar(Tri)3.00NC133.6027002800-3.57
Muskara(UP)3.00-6.25617.50237023603.04
Baberu(UP)2.50NC122.70242024204.31
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.20-4.35154.1026002600NC
Charra(UP)1.90-5201.50255025600.20
Lalganj(UP)1.8080244.80215021507.50
Chandoli(UP)1.706.25152.4022752275-3.81
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.60-20114.0022502250-0.44
Purwa(UP)1.507.1467.5021202135-18.46
Pilibhit(UP)1.50-251534.3023802275-5.56
Anandnagar(UP)1.40-6.67220.3024302435-3.19
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC4.0027003000-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC124.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC122.0022002200-47.62
Maharajganj(UP)1.00-50239.002450230022.50
Maudaha(UP)0.8014.2945.40240024252.13
Achnera(UP)0.70NC46.40255025500.39
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC38.9025502550-
Risia(UP)0.60-14.2975.3023402350-

Published on December 15, 2020
