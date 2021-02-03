Rice Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Wansi(UP)1600.00-4100.002430--
Bangalore(Kar)1155.00-33.3530930.0042004200-3.45
Hardoi(UP)320.00-8.576050.0022802200-7.32
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)300.0011.116460.0022002260-5.98
Bindki(UP)190.00-34.484035.0023002300-4.17
Mainpuri(UP)150.00-12.793280.5025102535-1.95
Raibareilly(UP)142.0086.841765.0023802375-1.65
Sindhanur(Kar)129.00821.43864.0026002520-
Lakhimpur(UP)120.00202968.4020202020-18.55
Azamgarh(UP)107.50-10.423035.0024202410-2.81
Etawah(UP)100.0011.113328.0022752265-16.05
Choubepur(UP)95.00-9.523976.5021702180-9.58
Kalipur(WB)92.00NC1477.00245024502.08
Lalitpur(UP)80.00-15.791460.0024502450-1.21
Kasimbazar(WB)76.00-1.3928.5027002700NC
Kandi(WB)68.00-2.861535.00272027504.62
Gorakhpur(UP)58.00-9.38933.5024402430-4.13
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)56.40-0.53677.0027002600-
Madhoganj(UP)55.0037.51918.0022302190-5.11
Thodupuzha(Ker)50.00-540.003000-3.45
Hapur(UP)50.0011.111000.00280027502.19
Dadri(UP)50.00-28.571015.0060506040-
Maur(UP)49.00-49.002425--
Kopaganj(UP)49.00-9.261119.0024252400-2.02
Barhaj(UP)48.00-201740.00244024301.67
Fatehpur(UP)47.50-22.761196.1023202325-2.93
Gazipur(UP)47.0027.03948.5029602970-4.52
Pandua(WB)44.004.76618.00330033001.54
Bankura Sadar(WB)42.005876.0025002500-3.85
Palghar(Mah)41.00355.5650.0031013101-
Jhargram(WB)41.005.13517.00310030006.90
Aligarh(UP)40.00-11.111330.0025502540NC
Devariya(UP)40.0045.45340.0024252430-4.90
Sangli(Mah)39.0085.71255.0041004100-
Agra(UP)38.00-9.52999.00256025600.39
Saharanpur(UP)37.00NC832.00282028003.11
Basti(UP)35.00NC1203.5024202415-2.22
Chintamani(Kar)33.00-89.002000--9.09
Mathura(UP)32.003.23782.0025702560NC
Asansol(WB)32.00NC403.0026002560-7.14
Durgapur(WB)32.00NC326.6026002600-3.70
Allahabad(UP)30.00-50775.0022552250-12.60
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0020771.00281528003.11
Pukhrayan(UP)30.007.14404.5021502150-4.87
Robertsganj(UP)30.007.14395.0021452170-9.11
Shamli(UP)29.00NC828.50281028002.93
Muradabad(UP)28.003.7722.0023752370-9.00
Bharthna(UP)28.0012813.0023252320-14.21
Paliakala(UP)28.0016.67623.5020602070-12.90
Kolaghat(WB)28.007.69164.0025002500-21.88
Jhansi(UP)27.5014.58148.40243024302.75
Sitapur(UP)27.003.85375.0020502050-17.57
Sahiyapur(UP)27.00-10972.0024352430-1.62
Dahod(Guj)26.30163529.40430043007.50
Naugarh(UP)26.00100265.0024252420-
Nawabganj(UP)26.0013.04408.0022302250-8.79
Faizabad(UP)25.00-10.71544.0022502250-8.16
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)24.00-7.69154.0025002500-21.88
Bahraich(UP)23.50-17.54845.5022602230-7.38
Firozabad(UP)22.504.65660.5025602590-8.90
Kayamganj(UP)20.0011.11593.0022502260-12.11
Beldanga(WB)20.00NC715.00275027501.85
Alipurduar(WB)20.00-40.002250--13.46
Vilaspur(UP)19.20-4.95502.4023802370-8.81
Lohardaga(Jha)18.00-4068.0017501800-
Banda(UP)18.0028.57256.50241024304.10
Raath(UP)18.0020117.2023802385-
Champadanga(WB)18.0012.5270.0030503050-7.58
Mawana(UP)16.0045.45446.00280028202.19
Utraula(UP)16.003.23466.00222522353.49
Farukhabad(UP)15.00-3.23453.0022002250-13.73
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-40705.00285028501.79
Jafarganj(UP)15.0015.38362.0022402250-8.94
Medinipur(West)(WB)15.00-16.67148.0028002800-6.67
Rampur(UP)14.00-26.32425.0023852380-8.27
Islampur(WB)13.0018.18245.0029002900-17.14
Raiganj(WB)13.00-7.14243.0028002800-17.65
Tundla(UP)12.50-30.56229.0025502550-0.39
Bareilly(UP)12.00160.87129.6023452320-9.28
Karvi(UP)12.00-11.11243.00242024104.76
Bethuadahari(WB)12.00-47.003200--15.79
Purulia(WB)12.00-2578.0025602560-3.03
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)12.00NC410.0028002800NC
Badayoun(UP)11.0017.02323.4023752370-8.65
Mahoba(UP)11.00NC268.70241524155.69
Balrampur(UP)11.00-57.69550.00225022254.65
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00-16.6777.0028002700-16.42
Kalna(WB)9.00-62.502850--4.36
Karanjia(Ori)8.00-33.3384.5024602460-
Etah(UP)8.00-5.88193.5025602560-0.78
Mangaon(Mah)7.00NC78.003800380052.00
Kasganj(UP)7.0040179.0025402550-2.31
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5193.0022802250-10.94
Kannauj(UP)7.00-2.78132.2022502250-11.76
Vilthararoad(UP)6.00-14.29158.0021002100-
Naanpara(UP)6.00-3.23199.2022302240-1.98
Jhijhank(UP)6.00100133.5021702170-3.56
Rasda(UP)6.00-33.33172.0022202210802.44
Lucknow(UP)5.5030.95169.1023802350-6.67
Puranpur(UP)5.4092.8670.6023852350-6.10
Auraiya(UP)5.00-28.57123.5022802270-15.56
Buland Shahr(UP)5.00-8.002630-NC
Tulsipur(UP)5.0066.67223.0022502240-6.25
Nadia(WB)5.0025102.0032503200-17.72
Balarampur(WB)5.00127.2753.3025002600-2.34
Milak(UP)4.90-288.9023402350-8.95
Bijnaur(UP)4.50-43.7579.1023702375-9.20
Khurja(UP)4.50-7.502620--0.76
Vishalpur(UP)4.5027565.6023802340-4.03
Anandnagar(UP)4.40-1262.6024402430-4.50
Amroha(UP)4.00-27.27140.0023702380-8.85
Chandoli(UP)3.50-22.2237.9022752250-
Muskara(UP)3.5075285.10237023805.33
Kalyani(WB)3.50NC38.5034003400NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.20NC70.9025702580-0.58
Mothkur(UP)3.00-6.2522.5024302440-
Baberu(UP)2.903.5744.40241024203.88
Kosikalan(UP)2.80-12.584.7025602550NC
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.60NC64.7022502250-13.46
Melaghar(Tri)2.50-16.6751.4027002700NC
Bangarmau(UP)2.502539.0021652180-15.10
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.002520.2023502350-6.00
Purwa(UP)2.00NC40.8021852200-
Shikohabad(UP)2.00NC61.0022202225-5.53
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-42.8679.6023952370-5.71
Maharajganj(UP)2.00NC30.0023002300-
Charra(UP)1.70-5.5653.80256025500.39
Lalganj(UP)1.505043.102300225014.14
Maudaha(UP)1.502512.60242024206.14
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.50NC32.2022252230-4.51
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)1.20-73.33213.3028002800-6.67
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC28.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC28.0022002200-47.62
Wazirganj(UP)1.00259.3023802365-7.39
Achnera(UP)0.80NC9.1025502550NC
Khair(UP)0.80-9.602560-0.39
Kasipur(WB)0.8014.292.9024502450-
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC13.2025502545-
Gurusarai(UP)0.60NC6.2025002500NC

Published on February 03, 2021
