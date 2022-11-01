Rice procurement has increased 12 per cent to 114.33 lakh tonnes (lt) during the first month of the current procurement season (October-September), thanks to Punjab and Haryana. The grain’s purchase is up by 8 per cent in these two States compared with the year-ago period. Uttar Pradesh, the biggest grower of paddy in the kharif season, has seen purchases slide by 60 per cent to 22,557 tonnes.

Though the Centre said it will likely miss the 40 lt procurement target in Uttar Pradesh, the meagre purchase from the State could potentially drag the pan-India procurement down as any steep fall is unlikely to be offset by other States. The target of kharif-grown rice procurement has been fixed at 518 lt for the current season against the procurement of 510 lt in 2021-22.

Haryana near target

According to the latest available data, the procurement in Punjab reached 71.8 lt until October 31, up from 66.3 lt a year ago. The Punjab government has assured the Centre that its target of 125 lt will be achieved, sources said. Haryana has seen rice procurement reaching 35 lt against 32.3 lt whereas its target is to buy 37 lt for the Central pool.

Procurement of paddy began on October 1 in both States. It is scheduled to end on November 15 in Haryana and November 30 in Punjab. The official purchase in Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal started on Tuesday (November 1). The procurement in the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh, too, began on Tuesday and will continue through February.

“Uttar Pradesh contributed nearly 44 lt to the Central pool last year. Due to a drought-like condition in several districts during the transplantation period, the yield has been affected and the output may also be lower. It is just the beginning of the season and if the situation warrants the procurement period can be extended. But the deficit needs to be contained within 30 per cent (or 12-13 lt), otherwise, it will be difficult to match last year’s 510 lt level,” said a source involved in procurement.

Problems in UP

Uttar Pradesh faced a severe rainfall deficit during the first three months of the monsoon season and ended up with the area under paddy being lower by 2.2 lakh hectares. Production in the State has been pegged at 124.8 lt for the 2022-23 kharif season, down from 152 lt year-ago. The Food Ministry last month said paddy procurement across the country would be normal, except for Uttar Pradesh.

The procurement in Tamil Nadu has surged over four times at 5.38 lt until October 31 as rice purchases started a month earlier from September 1 and will continue until March 31. The State has set a target to buy 20 lt of rice from the kharif season, same as last year.

According to experts, the rice procurement is significant as any release of rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) next year will depend on the current season’s purchase. The government has already decided to distribute free-of-cost foodgrains to those below poverty line ,for nine months in FY 2022-23.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit