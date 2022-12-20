With total rice procurement up by 11 per cent so far this season, all eyes are on Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, which together contributed over 13 per cent to the Central Pool last year, to cover the deficit in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The initial gain likely to have come from Chhattisgarh seems to have fizzled out as the procurement in the State is seen to be at par with previous year if not less.

According to official data, as of December 19, the total rice procurement was 297.1 lakh tonnes (lt) against 267.3 lt a year ago. As many as 48.92 lakh farmers have gained from the ongoing procurement operations at the minimum support price (MSP) with an estimated payout of ₹91,303 crore. The paddy MSP has been fixed at Rs 2,040 per quintal for common.

In Chhattisgarh, where the procurement was advanced by a month, the total rice purchase was 39 lt against 21.3 lt year-ago. The procurement of rice in the State in November was 15.9 lt, whereas no purchase was done in November 2021. “If the November procurement in Chhattisgarh is kept aside, there is only 2 lt more than the quantity bought a year ago in the State,” the official said, adding it will further narrow down in the next 30-40 days.

Buying over in Haryana, Punjab

On the other hand, the procurement in Odisha has reached 5.5 lt, up 86 per cent from 2.9 lt and in Madhya Pradesh more than doubled to 10.4 lt from 5 lt year-ago. While Odisha had procured 48.31 lt, it was 30.7 lt in Madhya Pradesh during 2021-22 season (October-September).

Rice procurement in Haryana and Punjab has been completed for this year. While it was 8 per cent more at 39.5 lt in Haryana, rice purchase in Punjab plummeted 2.6 per cent at 121.9 lt.

As expected, procurement in Uttar Pradesh, the largest producer of kharif-grown rice, has dropped 18.5 per cent to 17.8 lt from 21.8 lt as the production was hit due to a deficient monsoon. Some officials do not rule out a further drop as December (1-19) had recorded 27 per cent dip in official purchase.

“Since UP had contributed 44 lt last year, a likely drop of 11 lt will be difficult to get compensated this year from other States. The gain of 3 lt from Haryana got negated as the drop in Punjab was of the same quantity. Our hope is now on MP, Odisha and Chhattisgarh,” said the official.

Rice procurement in Telangana, another major producer, has reached 32.9 lt, up 7 per cent from 30.8 lt. But during December 1-19, the procurement dropped 16 per cent to 16.8 lt from 20 lt year-ago, data show.

The Centre has fixed a target to buy 521 lt from the kharif harvest this year against 510 lt last season. This year’s target has been increased by 3 lt from the initial estimate of 518 lt after there was an upward revision for Haryana from 37 lt to 40 lt.