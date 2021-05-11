Rice, wheat push up FY21 Apeda exports to 6-year high at $19.96 b

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Exports of Indian food products including cereals and processed fruits and vegetables saw a sharp rebound during 2020-21 on strong overseas demand, even as the Covid-19 pandemic tightened its grip across many parts of world during the year.
Shipments of products monitored by the Agricultural and Processed Foods Exports Development Authority (Apeda) grew 25 per cent in dollar terms to a six-year high of $19.96 billion as against $15.97 billion in the previous year. In rupee terms, the exports were up 29 per cent at ₹1.47-lakh crore (₹1.14-lakh crore).
Rice shipments hit a new record with volumes of non-basmati variety touching a record 13.08 million tonnes (mt) against 5.05 mt the previous year. In value terms, non-basmati rice registered a 137 per cent increase at $4.79 billion ($2.20 billion). India emerged as a major supplier of rice during the year as other origins in South-East Asia such as Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines faced supply issues.
Basmati rice volumes registered a marginal increase at 4.63 million tonnes (4.45 million tonnes). However, in value terms, the basmati rice fetched $4.01 billion ($4.33 billion) on decline in price realisations, which exporters attribute mainly to the dip in demand from Iran. Rice shipments accounted for about 45 per cent of the total export value of Apeda products.
Wheat and maize also registered good growth during the year. In value terms, wheat shipments were up about eight times at $549 million ($63 million). Overall, cereal shipments accounted for 52 per cent of the total shipments at $10.05 billion during the year.
Buffalo meat, the third largest product, registered a marginal dip in value at $3.171 billion ($3.174 billion) on lower volumes. Shipments of pulses were up 25 per cent at $266 million ($212 million), while the processed fruits, vegetables and juices as a category witnessed a 19 per cent growth at $1.386 billion ($1.164 billion).
Fresh fruits and vegetables grew by around 6 per cent at $1.487 billion ($1.408 billion), while floriculture and seeds saw a 10 per cent growth at $203 million ($184 million).
