Rise in paddy, pulses area lifts kharif acreage to 1,121.81 lakh hectares

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Despite a sluggish start to kharif planting due to erratic rains in several States during the early part of the season, the total acreage this year has surpassed last year’s level mainly on account of higher area under paddy and pulses.
The area under paddy picked up momentum towards the fag end of the planting season with the total area increasing by 2.38 lakh hectares (lh) to 1,121.81 lh. The area under paddy is higher by 3.2 per cent at 422.73 lh (409.39 lh).
Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab have reported an increase in area, while Odisha and Kerala registered a decline.
The South-West monsoon ended up normal as a whole, despite several regions facing deficit during early part of the season. The cumulative rainfall for the country, as a whole, during theJune 1-September 30 period) stood at 874 mm against a normal of 880.6 mm, a deficit of one per cent. Water storage in 130 major reservoirs was 92 per cent of the live storage during the same period a year ago. There are no report of serious pest and disease attacks on the kharif crops, the Ministry of Agriculture said.
Among pulses, the area under tur/arhar (pigeon pea) increased to 50.50 lh (48.75 lh), while urad (black matpe) acreage stood at 40.05 lh (39.23 lh). The area under moong (green gram) fell marginally to 35.41 lh (35.53 lh), mainly due to erratic rains in Rajasthan, the largest producer.
The area under coarse/nutri cereals was down at 178.24 lh (182.95 lh) owing to decline in jowar and bajra. Jowar acreage declined to 14.25 lh (15.13 lh), while that of bajra was at 63.37 lh (70.38 lh). Small millets acreage also came down to 4.79 lh (4.90 lh).
The coverage of maize stood at 85.04 lh (82.03 lh), while ragi also increased marginally to 10.79 lh (10.51 lh).
Among oilseeds, the acreage under groundnut was lower at 49.44 lh (51.17 lh), while soyabean remained flat at 122.23 lh. Sesamum and castorseed were lower at 13.62 lh and 7.71 lh, respectively
Among cash crops, sugarcane gained area at 55.22 lh (54.12 lh), while cotton ended the season with a deficit of close to 7.73 lh over last year. Cotton acreage stood at 120.15 lh (127.87 lh).
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...