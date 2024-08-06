Rite Water Solutions India Pvt Ltd (RWSIPL) and Ozone Research and Application India Pvt Ltd (ORAIPL) have launched a large-scale advanced oxidation project to rejuvenate the Assi River, a tributary of the Ganges.

Located near Assi Ghat in Varanasi, the project intercepts and treats 30 million litres of sewage water per day (MLD) from a major drain using a combination of technologies. Geo-tubes are used to remove suspended solids, while ozone treatment reduces biological oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) to ensure compliance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards.

A media statement said that this initiative not only alleviates environmental pressures but also preserves the river’s ecological balance, supports local biodiversity, and upholds the cultural integrity of Varanasi.

Monitoring real-time

Operational since April 30, the project has treated approximately 800-900 million litres of water. Real-time sensors continuously monitor the treated water quality, ensuring compliance with the highest standards and providing transparency through data transmission to a national portal. The project is implemented under the Build-Own-Operate model, with Rite Water Solutions making the initial investment and the Ganga Authority (NMCG) paying based on the quality of treated water. This performance-based payment structure ensures high-quality output, it said.

Quoting Abhijeet Gaan, Director and CEO of Rite Water Solutions, the statement said: “Our project represents India’s first drain interception and treatment initiative, capable of handling 30 MLD using the advanced oxidation process. With over 1,000 drains identified along the Ganga alone and just around 20 per cent of the necessary STP infrastructure in place across India, this innovative solution demonstrates our commitment to preventing sewage from entering Indian rivers. Completed in just 90 days, it effectively stops nearly 30 MLD of polluted water from flowing into the Ganga.”

