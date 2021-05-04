Agri Business

RM Sundaram named Director of Indian Institute of Rice Research

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 04, 2021

His research accomplishments include development of Samba Mahsuri - one of the first biotechnology products in rice

Raman Meenakshi Sundaram has been appointed as Director of Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR), an arm of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Prior to this elevation, he was working as Principal Scientist (Biotechnology) at the institute’s Crop Improvement Section.

“He put in 23 years at the institute. He is a scientist of global repute working in the area of rice biotechnology, molecular breeding and genomics,” a statement from IIRR said.

His research accomplishments include development of one of the fist biotechnology products in rice, improved Samba Mahsuri, with low glycemic index. It is highly resistant to bacterial blight.

“Improved Samba Mahsuri was developed through molecular marker-assisted selection in collaboration in with Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). The variety is estimated to be grown in an area of about three lakh hectares across the country,” it said.

