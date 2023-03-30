An empty global pipeline has fuelled demand for Indian Kabuli chana, the premium variety of chickpea, and shipments have more than doubled in value during 2022-23, compared with the previous year. Trade sources said the outlook for next year’s shipments is good on firm demand, and prices are expected to rule firm despite the crop being better than last year.

Strong demand from buyers such as the UAE and Sri Lanka has boosted Kabuli chana shipments to over $112 million during April-January of the current fiscal, compared with $46.47 million during the same period a year ago, DGCIS data said.

“The pipeline is empty the world over and an early Ramadan has boosted demand for the bigger size calibre of 12 mm (bold) chickpeas” said Harsha Rai, vice-president - sales, Mayur Global Corporation, an international broker and manufacturer.

Rai said India and Mexico are the two producers of the bold variety of kabuli chana and the harvest in Mexico will start next month. Also, the Mexican crop is lower than the last year, and it does not have carry-over stocks, which worked to India’s advantage.

Yield worries

The global demand for kabuli chana is such that even the smaller variety has seen good demand. “Maharashtra has come up with a good crop for the smaller 8 mm calibre and exports have been consistent. The stocks are not going into cold storage or stocking and is going into exports and consumption,” Rai added.

Satish Upadhyay, an international agri-commodities broker, said fresh demand from Dubai and Algeria and some concerns over crop yield on account of bad weather, are keeping prices steady to firm. The earlier prediction was that the crop was larger than last year’s, but the arrivals of the 12 mm calibre has been affected by the weather, Upadhyay said.

Vivek Agrawal of JLV Agro said the export trend was good and continuous buying was keeping prices firm. “India has a good crop this year, and we expect good exports,” Agrawal said.

Indrajit Paul, AGM, Commodities Research, DeHaat, said prices have jumped by 15-16 per cent over the past one month on good export demand. As against earlier expectations for 4.5 lakh tonnes, the crop is likely to be around 4 lakh tonnes on account of the heat.

During April-January, kabuli chana exports more than doubled to the UAE at $33.72 million ($14.64 m in 2021-22), Sri Lanka at $12.92 million ($5.21 m) and Algeria at $9.09 m ($2..86 m)

