An advertisement put out recently by the government to fill top-level positions at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Pusa has been criticised by many scientists within the organisation. This comes even as the government is yet to appoint a director for the premier institute for months - the isue has has been challenged in tribunal.

A governing body member of ICAR has written a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, pointing out “alleged” favouritism in fixing the criteria to ensure the selection of a particular scientist for the post of deputy director general (DDG).

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) on November 8 published an advertisement (No. 4/2024) seeking to select various positions including DDG (crop science) and directors of several research institutes under ICAR.

New criteria

“ASRB invites online applications for filling up 12 Research Management Positions (RMP) and three Non-Research Management Positions (Non-RMP) as mentioned to be filled up on tenure basis for a period of five years by selection at ICAR Headquarters and in different locations at ICAR Research Institutes and its regional stations,” it said in the notice.

For the post of DDG (crop science), it has prescribed essential qualification as “Doctoral degree in any branch of crop science or Doctoral degree in basic sciences with specialisation in biotechnology, genetics, breeding, molecular biology, seed science/technology related to field crops.”

When ASRB advertised in 2016-17 for Director of IARI, the essential qualifications was mentioned as:, “Doctoral degree in any branch of Agricultural Sciences or in basic sciences with specialisation in biotechnology, genetics, breeding, molecular biology related to plants/crops.” This time, ASRB has added “seed science/technology” in the criteria, a source pointed out.

In his letter to the Agriculture Minister, a governing body member of ICAR, Venugopal Badaravada alleged that the criteria “on page 3, lines 2 and 3, for the Deputy Director General (DDG) (Crop Science) position” has been altered “without approval from the governing body and adequate notification, raising grave concerns about transparency, integrity and adherence to fair practices within ICAR’s recruitment processes.”

Private firm lobbies

Alleging that the criteria have been “adjusted” to favour a particular scientist (businessline has withheld the name of the scientist since he could not be contacted), Badaravada pointed out that previously, qualifications were altered to aid that particular scientist in securing various positions. One such issue is now under review by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Badaravada said in his letter, “Even more concerning is the apparent influence of private seed company lobbies colluding with certain ICAR officials to manipulate these appointments to serve private interests. This lobbying influence has been reportedly extended into the recruitment processes, where qualification standards are being strategically altered to suit specific candidates aligned with these private entities.”

Senior scientists have alleged that for the first time to select a director of an institute handling research in a field crop, ASRB has done away with “crop science” in the basic qualification, thereby allowing even a scientist of animal science also to apply for cotton research.

For instance, the November 8 advertisement said, “Doctoral degree in any branch of crop science/NRM Sciences or in basic sciences with specialisation in any branch of agriculture” for the post of Director of Nagpur-based Central Institute for Cotton Research.

On the other hand, there is no such waiver in animal science or fisheries. For the post of Director of Karnal-based National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, the basic qualifications sought was, “Doctoral degree in Veterinary Science/Animal Sciences/Dairy Science with specialisation in Animal Genetics & Breeding/Animal Biotechnology/Animal Physiology & Biochemistry/Livestock Production & Management.”

“A swift and thorough intervention to address these issues will safeguard ICAR’s credibility, ensuring that agricultural advancements are driven by competence and ethical governance rather than private interests,” Badaravada said.