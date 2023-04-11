Royal DSM, a health and nutrition solutions company, has opened a fortified rice kernel manufacturing plant near Hyderabad.

An ISO 22000: 2018 compliant facility, it targets to produce 3,600 tonnes of kernels a year.

“The traditional milling process removes the nutrient-rich bran layers, making it a poor source of micronutrients,” a statement said here on Monday.

DSM’s technology uses vitamins and minerals blended with broken rice, and safely ‘locked in’ through a hot extrusion process to produce new rice kernels.

“The fully automated technique can provide the exact dosage recommended by governments around the world and prevent over- or under-dosing. It will also help decontaminate the rice of microbes, ensuring superior purity,” it said.

DSM expects the Hyderabad plant will serve as a base to supply India as well as the South Asian region.