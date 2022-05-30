Rs 21,000 cr to be released as 11th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on May 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, amounting to nearly Rs 21,000 crore on May 31, the Government statement said. The amount is to be released at the Garib Kalyan Sammelan event.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of 16-odd schemes spanning nine Union Ministries, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations..

The interaction will take place via video conferencing from Shimla. Eligible farmers will get their four-monthly allowance amounting to Rs 2,000 each.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched in December 2018 and is aimed at providing financial assistance to farmer families who are in need of support,