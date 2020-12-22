RSDC to offer vocational courses in rubber technology

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tofulfil the rising demand for rubber technology professionals in the country, Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC), the sector skill council for rubber in the country, is collaborating with a clutch of colleges in Kerala for the commencement of Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) and Masters of Vocation (MVoc) in rubber technology.
Rubber is one of the emerging sectors of the economy. However, so far, there was a paucity of study programmes exclusively dedicated to rubber technology. “Introduction of these programmes will not only bridge the skill gap in the rubber sector, but also make the sector more competitive by making skilled manpower available in adequate numbers,” said Vinod Simon, Chairman, RSDC.
RSDC has already developed the curriculum for these courses in collaboration with leading industry players so that students passing out are industry-ready in all respects. RSDC has also facilitated these colleges in securing approval from University Grants Commission. An MoU is on the anvil between RSDC and these colleges for the commencement of courses. RSDC will be assessing the quality of the training delivered and also certify the students. Rubber Board of India is also a partner as a provider of internships to the students, he said.
Rubber prices stretch to 7-year high
Imaginatively designed courses will help increase the availability of trained and specialised rubber technologists in the country. Currently, there is an urgent need to build a skilled workforce, equipped with the required skill sets to meet the demands of industry 4.0. It is important that the training programme is job-oriented and geared to equip the trainees with the latest knowledge and know-how, Simon added.
A unique highlight of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is its emphasis on vocational education. “The launch of BVoc and MVoc courses fits in well with the spirit of NEP 2020,” said Shewani Nagpal, COO, RSDC.
RSDC and Kerala government have already joined hands to introduce Rubber Technology Courses across schools and colleges. For this, RSDC has tied up with the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), part of the State Skill Development Project under the Kerala government.
BVoc in Rubber Technology is a 3-year modular programme and provides flexibility to students to exit at the end of each year. Students exiting at the end of first year are certified with diploma, those exiting after second year, become an Advanced Diploma holder. And on completion of the 3-year programme, students graduate as Bachelor in Vocational Education with specialisation in Rubber Technology.
