Rubber Board call centre offers varied services to farmers

‘Farmer’s Information and Coordination for Existence (FAICE)’, a farmer group based at Koorali in Kottayam district, is promoting activities like rearing of buffalo, pisciculture, apiculture and value addition to farm produce so that farmers could make additional income from their rubber plantations. To know more about the activities of this collective, rubber growers can contact the Rubber Board’s call centre on January 22 between 10 am and 1 pm. S. Shaji, President of the Society, will answer the queries from the public. The call centre number is 0481 - 2576622.

According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, information about the services of the board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production and processing of rubber can be regularly sought from the call centre functioning at its head office. The service is available between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm on all working days.