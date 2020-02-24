Growers can contact Rubber Board Call Centre to know about the services rendered by Board-owned companies. Syriac Sebastian, Managing Director, Manimalayar Rubbers will attend to calls in this regard on February 26, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Call Centre number is 0481 - 2576622.

The companies jointly owned by the Rubber Board and Rubber Producers Societies are rendering services such as distribution of quality planting materials, contract planting , contract tapping, sale of latex and sheet rubber and distribution of inputs to rubber growers.

Information about the services of the Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing etc. of rubber can be regularly sought from the Call Centre functioning at its Head Office. The service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, according to a press release issued by the Rubber Board.