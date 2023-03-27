The Rubber Board has started the Centralized Placement Portal of the National Institute for Rubber Training (NIRT). K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director Rubber Board has launched the portal

The portal would address the job requirements of all stakeholders in the rubber sector, Raghavan said. He also listed out the achievements made by the Institute over the years.

The NIRT gives training solutions for all sections of the rubber sector, and the courses aim to enhance youth’s employability in the sector. The Tripura Government sponsored the next batch of one-year certificate course of NIRT in Plantation Management, Raghavan added.

The representative of INI Technologies, who designed the placement portal, explained the services rendered through it.