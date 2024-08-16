M Vasanthagesan, Executive Director of the Rubber Board, has launched biodegradable sanitary socks developed by Safe Rubber Solutions in consultation with the Rubber Products Incubation Centre (RPIC) of the Board.

Vasanthagesan handed over the product to George K Mathai, Deputy Director (Retd), Agricultural Department.

Manoj Sebastian, Managing Director of Safe Rubber Solutions, said the newly developed sanitary socks are eco-friendly and biodegradable. They cover the foot when wearing sandals or simple footwear, provide additional grip, and help avoid slippage and falls. The socks prevent contact with wastewater or contaminated water during cleaning processes and reduce the risk of infections from diseases such as leptospirosis, septicemia, etc. Additionally, they can protect farmers and estate workers from leeches, centipedes, and snake bites.

Using sanitary socks helps diabetic patients protect themselves from injuries and infections and is helpful for jogging and other outdoor activities. These sanitary socks are reusable and recyclable.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit