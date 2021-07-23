Rubber Board launches landslide zonation map, census app

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
A landslide zonation map of rubber plantations and a mobile app ‘RUBAC’ for census has been launched by Rubber Board Executive Director K.N. Raghavan.
An MoU for the collaborative project of Cardamom Research Institute (ICRI) of Spices Board India, Digital University of Kerala and the Rubber Board for developing digitized soil fertility maps. Fertilizer recommendation online for cardamom plantations on the lines of RuBSIS developed for rubber was also shared at the event held at Rubber Research Institute of India.
The RRII has successfully delineated rubber plantations into low, medium and high landslide risk categories using satellite-derived maps and the district-wise susceptibility zones developed by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. Based on this, the Board can recommend growers to adopt good agricultural practices at a location according to its landslide vulnerability as well as cultural operations that should not be undertaken to minimize the impact. The map is available at https://lsz.rubberboard.org.in
Rubber Board is conducting a nationwide census on rubber to prepare a comprehensive database on plantations and growers with the help of the mobile application. Reliable and timely statistics on new planting, replanting, the actual area under rubber, level of adoption of recommended agro-management practices, harvesting practices followed etc. are necessary for implementing rubber-related development projects.
The mobile app ‘RUBAC’ is developed by the Rubber Board in association with the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management. It is expected to reduce the processing time considerably. The census is proposed to be carried out on all rubber growing areas of the country in a phased manner. The first phase will start in Kottayam district.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...