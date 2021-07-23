Rubber Board launches landslide zonation map, census app

A landslide zonation map of rubber plantations and a mobile app ‘RUBAC’ for census has been launched by Rubber Board Executive Director K.N. Raghavan.

An MoU for the collaborative project of Cardamom Research Institute (ICRI) of Spices Board India, Digital University of Kerala and the Rubber Board for developing digitized soil fertility maps. Fertilizer recommendation online for cardamom plantations on the lines of RuBSIS developed for rubber was also shared at the event held at Rubber Research Institute of India.

The RRII has successfully delineated rubber plantations into low, medium and high landslide risk categories using satellite-derived maps and the district-wise susceptibility zones developed by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. Based on this, the Board can recommend growers to adopt good agricultural practices at a location according to its landslide vulnerability as well as cultural operations that should not be undertaken to minimize the impact. The map is available at https://lsz.rubberboard.org.in

Rubber census

Rubber Board is conducting a nationwide census on rubber to prepare a comprehensive database on plantations and growers with the help of the mobile application. Reliable and timely statistics on new planting, replanting, the actual area under rubber, level of adoption of recommended agro-management practices, harvesting practices followed etc. are necessary for implementing rubber-related development projects.

The mobile app ‘RUBAC’ is developed by the Rubber Board in association with the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management. It is expected to reduce the processing time considerably. The census is proposed to be carried out on all rubber growing areas of the country in a phased manner. The first phase will start in Kottayam district.